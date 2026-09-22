September 22, 2026 1:58 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister days after PM Modi-Putin meet (Lead)

EAM Jaishankar meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister days after PM Modi-Putin meet (Lead)

United Nations, Sept 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to discuss the situation there days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and stressed the need to end the war.

Sybiha said on Monday on X that he and EAM Jaishankar met "to discuss peace efforts, bilateral cooperation, and international developments".

EAM Jaishankar, in an X post, said, "Our conversation focused on developments over the past few weeks".

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi met with Putin on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and once again reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward in resolving ongoing conflicts.

As the two leaders shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers, PM Modi reiterated that India stands ready to assist in peace efforts.

Both leaders shared a warm hug before they sat down for their second meeting this year, having earlier met on the margins of the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek less than two weeks ago, on August 31.

During his meeting with Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Kyrgyzstan, PM Modi said, "We need to move from endless war to an end to the war, to a cessation ⁠of hostilities".

"Every day that the war continues, humanity is, in effect, set back a step, whilst every step towards peace gives all of humanity real hope for peace. We need to move from endless war to an end to the war, to a cessation ⁠of hostilities," he said.

The Ukraine war, now in its fifth year following Russia's invasion in 2022, has intensified in recent weeks with Russia attacking Ukraine with a daily barrage of missiles and drones, and Ukraine hitting back deep into Russia, targeting petroleum and economic facilities.

Ukraine's President Volodymy Zelensky will be at the General Assembly's summit this week, but Putin is staying away.

"We spoke about the situation in the Black Sea and its market implications. Restoring freedom of navigation is critical for global food security," Sybiha said.

"Ukraine is ready to play a constructive role, and we value India's engagement," he added.

The Black Sea is the outlet for foodgrains and fertilisers from Ukraine and Russia, and the conflict has disrupted supplies to many vulnerable countries.

Sybiha said business and technology also figured in their conversation.

"We also discussed preparations for the next meeting of our bilateral intergovernmental commission in the nearest future", he said. "It will involve a strong business component with an emphasis on innovation".

"Ukraine is interested in developing active partnership with India in science, education, technology, agriculture, IT, pharmaceuticals, and other areas", he added.

--IANS

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