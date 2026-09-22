Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai’s 6th birthday celebration is all things fun

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai is all set to turn six this weekend, and the celebrations have already begun with a fun-filled birthday bash.

Zayn took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from the little one’s birthday celebration with her and her friends. He also shared a glimpse of the special birthday cake featuring Nickelodeon Universe and Hasbro Arcade.

“Khai’s 6th birthday this weekend!! Big thank you to everyone who made it extra special @americandream - Nickelodeon Universe & Hasbro Arcade. The girls had the BEST time! And… @thelondonbaker the cake is epic, as always thank you!,” Zayn wrote as the caption.

Zayn began an on-again, off-again relationship with American model Gigi Hadid in late 2015. Hadid starred in his music video for "Pillowtalk". The couple welcomed their daughter in September 2020.

The family spent a majority of their time at their residence on a working farm in rural Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where Hadid's mother Yolanda and sister Bella own land.

Malik and Hadid ended their relationship in October 2021, after Malik was accused of striking Yolanda.

Zayn had auditioned as a solo contestant for the British music competition television series The X Factor in 2010, where he ended up being a part of five-piece boy band One Direction, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. He left the group in March 2015.

He became the first British male artist to debut at number one in both the UK and US with his debut single and album. His subsequent collaborative singles "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with Taylor Swift and "Dusk Till Dawn" featuring Sia were met with international success.

Malik has been feted with several honours, including an American Music Award and a MTV Video Music Award. He is the only artist to have won the Billboard Music Award for New Artist of the Year twice, getting it once as a member of One Direction in 2013 and again in 2017 as a solo talent.