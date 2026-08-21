Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi continue dharna at Parliament Street Police Station with pellet victim; demand FIR

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi continued his sit-in outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police at Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station on Friday, protesting the alleged refusal of the police to register an FIR on a complaint by a student who, the Congress claimed, suffered pellet-gun injuries during last month's protests demanding education reforms at Jantar Mantar.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined LoP Rahul Gandhi during the dharna.

Speaking with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while staging the sit-in outside the DCP office, LoP Rahul Gandhi questioned the police's stand on the alleged use of pellet guns against the students.

"See, the Delhi Police said that 'we didn't shoot the pellet gun'. But here is the boy who got hit by a pellet gun. Maybe he shot himself? We don't know. An FIR for that has to be filed," LoP Gandhi said.

Addressing reporters, the Lok Sabha LoP stated that the police were sending them from one police station to another instead of registering the complaint.

"They are sending us from one station to another. We will not go from here because they will not file the FIR. An FIR should be registered," he said.

LoP Rahul Gandhi further said, "Pellet gun was used at Connaught Place on 20th July. AIIMS report clearly says that there are more than 200 shells inside his body and 3 in his eye. He has lost vision in that eye. There are shells near his heart that cannot be touched. Delhi Police say they did not fire pellet guns. So, there is just one question: Someone must have done it."

"A crime has indeed happened...We are demanding that an FIR be registered. They told us that they have received order from the top and they cannot file an FIR. We won't budge from here until an FIR is registered...All we demand is justice for this family...In this country, Amit Shah's Home Ministry and Delhi Police personnel won't let justice happen," LoP Rahul Gandhi claimed.

LoP Rahul Gandhi took to social media 'X' and said, "Today, I went to the DCP office at Parliament Street to file an FIR against the police brutality faced by Sahil Lochab. On July 20, the police attacked Sahil, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar, with a pellet gun. Severely injured by the pellets, Sahil's vision in one eye is now at risk."

"Such brutality against a peaceful protest is not just illegal—it's a serious crime. Neither has Home Minister Amit Shah offered any explanation to the students for this cruelty, nor has the Prime Minister apologised to them," he said in the post.

Rahul Gandhi further said that action will be taken against everyone who is responsible.

"Now, when Sahil wants to file an FIR for justice, even that is not being allowed. In this way, the Constitution and constitutional rights are being trampled upon. Amit Shah ji, why are you so scared of justice? This fear shows that you are admitting to your crime. The FIR will be filed. A judicial enquiry will take place. And action will be taken against everyone—from top to bottom—who is guilty of this brutality. We will ensure justice for Sahil, and every student victim like him," he said.

--IANS

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