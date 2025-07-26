July 26, 2025 1:23 PM हिंदी

‘Second Ambedkar for OBCs’: Udit Raj backs Rahul Gandhi’s outreach

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Following Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's remarks that OBCs represent the “productive power of the country”, Congress leader Udit Raj said on Saturday that he (LoP) will prove to be the “second Ambedkar for OBCs”.

“OBCs will have to think that history does not give opportunities for progress again and again. They should follow and support what Rahul Gandhi said at the Talkatora Stadium conference. If they do so, then Rahul Gandhi will prove to be the second Ambedkar for them,” Udit Raj posted on his X.

On Friday, LoP Rahul Gandhi addressed the Congress’s OBC outreach program Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, aiming to galvanise support from the community.

Speaking to a packed audience of OBC leaders and workers, LoP Rahul Gandhi made a candid admission, saying that he had historically failed to fully understand the challenges faced by the OBC community.

"I always understood the pain of Dalits and Adivasis, but I realise now that I did not grasp the concerns of the OBCs deeply enough. That is my shortcoming," said LoP Rahul Gandhi.

He emphasised that OBCs represent the “productive power of the country”, responsible for agricultural output, infrastructure development, and core services, yet they receive little recognition or reward in return.

Highlighting policy moves under Congress leadership, LoP Rahul Gandhi pointed to the Telangana government’s comprehensive caste survey as a key achievement.

LoP Rahul Gandhi pledged that Congress would implement similar surveys wherever it comes to power, a move that could lay the groundwork for re-evaluating reservation limits.

The Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan marks a renewed effort by the Congress to reclaim ground among OBC voters, a demographic seen as crucial for electoral success.

--IANS

rs/dan

