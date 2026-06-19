Rahul Gandhi turns 56, has declared assets worth Rs 20 crore

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi -- who turned 56 on Friday -- has assets worth Rs 20.4 crore, including stock investments, mutual funds, and sovereign gold bonds, according to his affidavit filed for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The affidavit -- submitted to the Election Commission -- provides details of Gandhi's financial holdings as of March 15, 2024.

According to the data, his total movable assets were valued at Rs 9.25 crore, while immovable assets stood at Rs 11.15 crore.

Gandhi's direct equity investments in 24 listed companies were valued at about Rs 4.33 crore.

In his portfolio, the largest stock holding in Pidilite Industries, worth Rs 42.27 lakh, followed by Bajaj Finance at Rs 35.89 lakh, Nestle India at Rs 35.67 lakh, Asian Paints at Rs 35.30 lakh and Titan Company at Rs 32.59 lakh.

In addition, the portfolio includes holdings in Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Infosys, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, LTIMindtree, Divi's Laboratories, Deepak Nitrite, GMM Pfaudler, Garware Technical Fibres, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Fine Organic Industries, Suprajit Engineering, Mold-Tek Packaging, Tube Investments of India, Dr Lal PathLabs, Info Edge, Vinyl Chemicals and Vertoz Advertising.

The affidavit further records 1,900 equity shares of Young Indian, the company linked to the National Herald publication valued at Rs 1.90 lakh.

Apart from direct equities, Gandhi's mutual fund investments worth was about Rs 3.81 crore across seven schemes. In this category, his largest mutual fund holdings were in an HDFC small-cap fund, with Rs 1.24 crore and an ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund worth about Rs 1 crore. However, an HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund accounted for another Rs 79.01 lakh.

Together, Gandhi's listed shares, mutual funds and sovereign gold bonds were valued at around Rs 8.32 crore.

Moreover, the affidavit lists 220 units of Sovereign Gold Bonds from the 2020-21 series valued at Rs 15.21 lakh. His Public Provident Fund balance of Rs 61.52 lakh with SBI, bank deposits of Rs 26.25 lakh across SBI and HDFC Bank accounts and cash in hand of Rs 55,000.

In terms of jewellery and gold weighing the data showed 333.30 grams, including net gold of 168.80 grams valued at Rs 4.20 lakh.

Meanwhile, the affidavit does not list any motor vehicle in his name.

On the immovable assets front, the largest component was commercial office space at Signature Towers in Gurugram, valued at Rs 9.05 crore. The affidavit states that the declared purchase cost of the two office units was Rs 7.93 crore.

He declared an inherited share in agricultural land and a farmhouse building at Sultanpur in Mehrauli, New Delhi, jointly held with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The property was valued at Rs 2.10 crore.

The affidavit does not list any residential apartment in Gandhi's name.

Gandhi's declared assets have increased steadily over the years.

His total assets were valued at Rs 55.38 lakh in 2004, Rs 2.33 crore in 2009, Rs 9.40 crore in 2014 and Rs 15.89 crore in 2019.

The Rs 20.40 crore declared in 2024 represents an increase of about 28 per cent over the assets reported in his 2019 election affidavit.

--IANS

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