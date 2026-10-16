‘Indira Gandhi put democracy behind bars, Rahul trying to create anarchy carrying Constitution in pocket’: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow, Oct 16 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of attempting to create anarchy in the country under the pretext of protecting democracy and alleging that their political agenda was aimed at undermining democratic and constitutional institutions.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Singh said the incidents that had occurred in Delhi in recent days raised serious questions, alleging that Congress leaders were trying to divert the energy of the country's youth from national progress and use it to create political instability.

“In Delhi, incidents that occurred in recent days present serious questions. It seems Congress leaders are evidently trying to stop the energy of the youth from contributing to the nation's progress and are trying to turn it into a means of establishing anarchy,” he said.

“They want to change the regime like in Bangladesh and openly mention in their press conference that they are motivated by Bangladesh and talk about bringing down the government. It clearly shows that their sole agenda is to destroy democratic institutions,” he added.

Singh further mentioned that they are using words such as 'regime change', which clearly shows that their fight is neither for the Election Commission nor for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), nor against Gyanesh Kumar, nor for the bright future of the youth.

“They simply want power by creating anarchy in the nation. When political selfishness is placed above truth or the nation's interests, democratic discourse, instead of being guided by facts, becomes a victim of obstinacy and malicious propaganda,” Singh said.

Taking direct aim at Rahul Gandhi, the Defence Minister asserted that democracy could not be used as a pretext to create disorder, attack constitutional institutions or obstruct the country's development.

“Rahul Gandhi and his supporters must understand that democracy is not a licence to create anarchy, harm constitutional institutions or hinder India's progress,” he said.

“To maintain law and order, laws must be respected. India's constitutional institutions cannot be destroyed for political interests,” he added.

Singh advised the Congress leader to respect the people's mandate and introspect on his political role rather than resorting to political disruptions in the name of safeguarding democracy.

“Rahul Gandhi, instead of causing political disruptions in the name of saving democracy, should respect the people's choice and undertake a self-evaluation of his political role. This is my suggestion to him. India's future is the responsibility of everyone,” he said.

The Defence Minister also accused the Congress party of a historical record of undermining democratic and constitutional values, citing the Emergency imposed in 1975, the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and the killing of kar sevaks in 1990.

“During the Congress rule, many unforgivable crimes were committed. The first was the imposition of the Emergency by Indira Gandhi in 1975. The second was the massacre of Sikh brothers in 1984. The third was, in 1990, supporting those who killed kar sevaks, Ram devotees, and saving their government. And the fourth is what the Congress is doing today, harming the Constitution, its rights and constitutional institutions,” he said.

Singh said: “I want to remind you that in 1975, Indira Gandhi put democracy behind bars, and today Rahul Gandhi is trying to create anarchy, carrying the Constitution in his pocket.”

He further accused the Congress of using the Election Commission for political purposes, citing the controversy surrounding the appointment of Election Commissioners in 1993 and the subsequent dispute involving the then Chief Election Commissioner T. N. Seshan and Election Commissioner Naveen Chawla.

“I want to give an example of how Congress used the Election Commission as a puppet. In 1993, two Election Commissioners were appointed overnight. The then Chief Election Commissioner, T. N. Seshan, wrote to the President and urged the removal of Election Commissioner Navin Chawla, claiming that he had shared confidential information of the Election Commission with Congress leaders.

“The Congress not only saved Navin Chawla but also appointed him Chief Election Commissioner,” Singh said.

--IANS

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