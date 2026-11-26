Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has hit back at criticism over the pace at which he completes his film shoots.

He further pointed out that even filmmakers and actors associated with some of Hollywood’s biggest productions complete their films within relatively short shooting schedules.

During an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Akshay spoke about the complaints surrounding filmmakers wrapping up movies in a matter of weeks.

Referring to filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Hollywood star Tom Cruise, he argued that even they wrap up the shoot of their high octane movies in the similar time period as his.

“When I was reading the interview of Nolan (Ji). All the films he has made till date, he makes such big films. He doesn't make more than 90 days. Tom Cruise's film, one of the best action films he made, Mission Impossible. He took just 55 days,” Akshay said.

His comments came amid discussions around the actor's quick shooting schedules, and with the length of time taken to complete films. His comparison seems to have not gone down well with some social media users.

One user wrote, “Akshay Kumar is so delusional and out of touch with reality that he genuinely thinks finishing a film in 40 days is comparable to Christopher Nolan and Tom Cruise making a film in 90 days.”

Another post said, “Akshay Kumar comparing his 40-day shoots to Nolan making The Odyssey and Tom Cruise making Mission: Impossible in 90 days... does he realise actors spend months preparing for their roles? Filmmaking isn’t just about how many days you spend shooting.”

Akshay, known for his hectic yet disciplined work schedule, has frequently spoken about maintaining discipline and completing films within tight timelines.

–IANS

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