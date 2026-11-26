Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party (SP) is set to release its manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday, coinciding with the observance of Constitution Day.

The party is expected to focus on social and economic issues as it prepares to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With the Assembly elections scheduled for 2027, the SP is gearing up to present its vision and promises for Uttar Pradesh, placing particular emphasis on its PDA outreach and social justice agenda.

Party leaders have indicated that the manifesto will focus on the interests and concerns of backward classes, Dalits and minorities, groups collectively referred to by the party as PDA.

The SP has consistently highlighted its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula as a key part of its political strategy, positioning it around representation, equality and social justice.

Earlier on Wednesday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took to social media platform X and spoke about the political aspirations of the PDA community.

"So far, the PDA has helped others form governments. This time, the PDA community has resolved to form 'our own PDA government' in 2027, usher in 'the rule of social justice' to end discrimination, and build a 'fraternal nation'. Together, we will win!" Yadav wrote.

The SP's manifesto announcement on Constitution Day is expected to underline the party's emphasis on constitutional values, social equality and inclusive development.

Meanwhile, as the fire of the SP unilaterally announcing a "first list" of five candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election appears to have singed the ally Congress amidst their ongoing talks over seat-sharing, smoke of uncertainty now envelops Rae Bareli and Amethi.

Both Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha constituencies are currently represented by the Congress, where both seats are considered close to the Gandhi family.

The party has reportedly staked a claim on all 10 Assembly seats under these two Parliamentary seats. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi won from Rae Bareli in the 2024 Lok Sabha election after his mother Sonia Gandhi vacated the seat to move to the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Amethi, which Rahul lost in 2019, was reclaimed by the Congress with long-time party leader from the locality, Kishori Lal Sharma's victory in 2024.

Ironically, the Congress could not manage a single win in any of the Assembly segments in the 2022 state poll, while the SP captured six, and the BJP took the rest.

While the Congress and the SP contested separately in the 2022 Assembly election, the two came together in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll when the former won both Rae Bareli and Amethi seats, and led in all 10 segments.

With six victories from these 10 seats, finishing second in most of the rest, the SP having indicated that it will not part with the seats it won the last time to the Congress or any other ally, chances are that Akhilesh Yadav's party would not give away a larger chunk.

--IANS

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