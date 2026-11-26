New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Samvidhan Divas and paid homage to the architects of the Constitution, stating that their teachings will continue to serve as inspiration to build a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on Constitution Day. On this auspicious occasion, I offer my respectful salutations to the revered Babasaheb and all the other great luminaries of the Constituent Assembly."

"The gift they bestowed upon us in the form of the Constitution is an invaluable heritage of Indian democracy; it will continue to guide us in realising the resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)," he added.

Paying homage to the architects of the Constitution, PM Modi called the day an occasion to "reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the values ​​enshrined within it".

Constitution Day, also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated in our country on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from 26th January 1950.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on November 19, 2015, notified the decision of the Government of India to celebrate the 26th day of November every year as 'Constitution Day' to promote Constitution values among citizens.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Constitution Day, Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin and other senior party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda, will address public programmes as part of the BJP's 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas' celebrations.

Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas is observed by the BJP on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin will address the public programme to be held in Patna's Gyan Bhawan Auditorium, where he will highlight the significance of the Constitution and the legacy of its principal architect, Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will address the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas' programme at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre in New Delhi at 3.30 p.m. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will also address the gathering on the National Constitution Day on November 26 in the presence of all city MPs and invited intellectuals.

Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda will participate in two programmes in Ahmedabad.

--IANS

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