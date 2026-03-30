Rahul Gandhi opens Kerala campaign for Cong with sharp attack on LDF–BJP 'hidden pact'

Adoor, March 30 (IANS) Launching his Assembly election campaign in Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday struck an aggressive note, alleging a "hidden understanding" between the ruling Left and the BJP, even as he rolled out a series of welfare promises for voters ahead of the April 9 polls.

Addressing a large gathering in Adoor in the sweltering heat, Rahul Gandhi thanked supporters for turning up in big numbers and framed the electoral battle as a direct contest between the UDF and a tacit Left–BJP combine.

“On one side is the UDF, and on the other is a combination of the Left and the BJP,” he said, invoking the idea of a “hidden hand” to argue that the BJP does not see the Left as a real challenger at the national level.

He claimed that leaders who genuinely oppose the BJP face pressure and investigation, citing cases against himself, while alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Left leadership do not face similar intensity of scrutiny.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining silence on contentious issues in Kerala, including Sabarimala, to avoid politically damaging the CPI(M).

In a scathing attack, the Congress MP alleged that the Left government in Kerala no longer reflected true Left ideology and had instead adopted “corporate-friendly” policies similar to the BJP.

He pointed to the plight of rubber farmers, claiming the sector had been neglected, and criticised both the Centre and the State for failing to protect workers and small producers.

Positioning the UDF as a pro-people alternative, Rahul Gandhi unveiled a set of key guarantees.

These include free travel for women in state-run buses, a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for college-going girls, and an increase in welfare pensions to Rs 3,000.

He also promised a Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover for every family, Rs 5 lakh loans to promote small-scale entrepreneurship, and the creation of a dedicated ministry for senior citizens.

Emphasising employment and manufacturing, Gandhi said Kerala must strengthen MSMEs and agriculture instead of relying on imports

“This microphone I speak into is 'Made in China'; it should be made in Kerala,” he remarked.

Kerala will go to the polls on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. Gandhi is scheduled to address more meetings in Kottayam on Monday.

--IANS

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