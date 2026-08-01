LoP Rahul Gandhi condemns Kulgam terror attack, demands harshest punishment for perpetrators

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district that claimed the lives of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh, describing the incident as "extremely tragic" and calling for the strictest action against those responsible.

Taking to social media platform X, LoP Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and reiterated the nation’s collective resolve against terrorism.

“The cowardly terrorist attack in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the murder of two workers from our country, is extremely tragic. I extend my condolences to the grieving families. Strict action must be taken against the terrorists for this dastardly attack, and they must receive the harshest possible punishment. The nation remains united against terrorism,” LoP Gandhi posted.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders across party lines, with demands for swift action against those involved.

The incident took place on Friday evening when terrorists opened fire on two brick kiln workers from Chhattisgarh in Kellam village of Kulgam district, critically injuring both men.

The victims were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Anantnag for treatment.

One of the injured, identified as Deepak, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Friday night.

The second victim, Bopinder, was later shifted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, in Srinagar for advanced treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

The killing of the two migrant labourers has been widely condemned by local political and religious leaders, who described the attack as an assault on innocent civilians.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack and announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of the two deceased workers. The compensation will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, according to an official announcement.

The latest attack comes less than two weeks after terrorists shot dead Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi in Anantnag on July 22, while he was deployed for security duties during the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Security officials say terrorists have increasingly resorted to targeting unarmed civilians, including migrant labourers, roadside vendors and drivers, after years of attacking prominent citizens, political workers, judges, religious leaders and members of the security forces. The shift in tactics is aimed at spreading fear and disrupting normalcy in the Kashmir Valley.

In response to the recent attacks, security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified vigil around transit camps and other locations housing non-local workers to prevent further incidents and ensure their safety.

--IANS

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