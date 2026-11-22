Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actor Rahul Bose has shared his experience of visiting Chhattisgarh and also recalled his childhood travels across India.

He expressed his desire to explore more of the state. In an exclusive interaction with IANS in Raipur, the actor spoke about his love for travelling and how exploring different parts of the country helped develop his appreciation for India's culture, architecture, and heritage. Recalling his childhood summer holidays, Rahul said his family would often travel to different states despite having limited financial resources.

“When we were kids, we didn't have that much money in our family. So, during the summer holidays, we used to go in a biscuit-colored Ambassador. Sometimes to Karnataka, sometimes to Kerala, sometimes to Gujarat, sometimes to Kashmir. We just kept going,” he told IANS.

The ‘Chameli’ actor added that travelling across the country, staying in old bungalows, x and discovering temples and historical ruins during morning outings made the experiences particularly memorable. During the interaction, Rahul also spoke about Chhattisgarh's tourism prospects and the opportunities its proposed film city could create for local artists and the state's filmmaking landscape.

"So, the love that you get from your country, that every evening you rest in a dark bungalow and in the morning you see the architecture of a temple, or you see some ruins, just to drive through the country, was such a pleasure that the love for India didn't stop. It started and didn't stop,” he said.

Talking about his visit to Chhattisgarh, Rahul said he enjoyed meeting sportspersons and exploring new destinations, adding that his trip to Raipur had fulfilled both interests. “Coming to Chhattisgarh, now I'm talking about what's around here to see. I really like two things, meeting the players, and going to new places in this country. So, here, both the purposes have been fulfilled. That I got a chance to come to Raipur, and to meet the players,” he said.

The actor further expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the state, despite it being his first visit.

“And I can say with conviction, this is my first time in Chhattisgarh, but definitely not my last time,” Rahul added.

--IANS

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