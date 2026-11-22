Berlin, Nov 22 (IANS) Felix Nmecha struck ten minutes from time as Borussia Dortmund defeated bottom side Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 away to reclaim the Bundesliga lead on Saturday.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac made three changes following the victory over Elversberg, introducing Ramy Bensebaini, Julian Ryerson and Maximilian Beier, while striker Serhou Guirassy remained sidelined with a thigh injury.

Gladbach pressed high from the outset, with Philipp Sander firing narrowly wide before goalkeeper Daniel Batz tipped Nmecha's low drive around the post in the fifth minute, reported Xinhua.

The hosts matched Dortmund in a fiercely contested first half. Joe Scally narrowly missed the target with a first-time effort before Robin Hack headed over from a promising position.

Both goalkeepers were tested shortly after halftime, with Gregor Kobel denying Hack before Batz produced a fine save to thwart Beier.

Kobel intervened again in the 56th minute, diverting Shuto Machino's powerful long-range effort around the post.

Dortmund gradually increased the pressure as Fabio Silva headed over, Konstantinos Karetsas was denied by Batz from a tight angle and substitute Marcel Sabitzer sent a free kick wide.

The breakthrough came in the 80th minute when Sabitzer met Mathis Albert's cross with his back to goal and laid the ball off for Nmecha, whose low shot slipped past the otherwise impressive Batz.

Gladbach failed to threaten Kobel again as Dortmund protected their narrow advantage.

"After the international break, it is always very important to start with a win. In the second half, we took control and dominated the game. Based on our second-half performance, I think we deserved to win, although the goal itself was fortunate," said Kovac.

Unbeaten Dortmund leads the standings with 24 points from ten matches, two clear of defending champion Bayern Munich, while Gladbach remains bottom with four points.

Elsewhere, Freiburg moved level on 22 points with Bayern after a 1-0 victory at promoted Elversberg but remains third on goal difference. RB Leipzig thrashed Union Berlin 5-1 away to consolidate fourth place with 21 points. Bayer Leverkusen sits fifth with 19 points following a 4-0 home win over Paderborn, while Eintracht Frankfurt climbed to seventh after edging Hoffenheim 1-0. Schalke moved above Union into the relegation playoff spot following a goalless draw with Stuttgart.

--IANS

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