Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Singer Kailash Kher has opened up about the emotional story behind his popular song 'Piya Ghar Aavenge.’

He revealed that it was inspired by his father's final moments in 2008. In an interaction with IANS, the singer recalled how his father passed away peacefully, describing the experience as one in which he appeared to be leaving the world in a state of bliss. Kailash said the moment of his father's soul moving towards the Supreme inspired him to create the song, which reflects the spiritual journey of a soul towards God.

“My mother was alive, she died later. Father died earlier, father died in 2008, mother died in 2012. So, it is like this. But when father was going, when he was on his death bed, when he was dying, when he was going to heaven, when he was leaving the body, then the state of meeting God with the soul, on that I made this song, that how father is going in bliss,” he told IANS.

Recalling his father's final moments, the singer said that unlike the usual perception of a person experiencing pain or distress while dying, his father appeared peaceful. “Because a dying man is never less in bliss. A dying man is either in pain or shouts, shouts, then he is calm. And father went in bliss, like singing, then I wrote this song,” he added.

Kailash also clarified the inspiration behind the song in view of claims circulating on social media, explaining that it was his father's peaceful departure that led him to write it.

‘Piya Ghar Aavenge' remains among the singer's popular devotional compositions, known for its spiritual theme and soulful rendition. 'Piya Ghar Aavenge' is a 2009 Indian fusion song by Kailash Kher, Paresh Kamath and Naresh Kamath. The track was released on June 11, 2009, as part of the album 'Chaandan Mein', also known as 'Kailasa Chaandan Mein'.

--IANS

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