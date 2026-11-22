London, Nov 22 (IANS) Premier League leader Arsenal was held to a 2-2 draw away to Newcastle United on Saturday, missing the chance to extend its lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal was the better side in the first half and opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Kai Havertz set up Eberechi Eze, who swept the ball home.

Harvey Barnes equalized in the 49th minute after Martin Odegaard lost possession, and Malick Thiaw put Newcastle ahead in the 62nd minute. David Raya was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga after appearing to injure his shoulder, before Noni Madueke rescued a point for Arsenal in the 78th minute, reported Xinhua.

Manchester City ended a run of three straight league defeats with a 1-1 home draw against Fulham, who ended a run of 20 consecutive defeats against City.

The visitors took the lead in the 16th minute through Rodrigo Muniz, who was set up by former Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb.

City thought they had equalized through Erling Haaland, but his effort was ruled out after the referee decided he had kicked the ball out of goalkeeper Bernd Leno's hands.

Enzo Maresca's men finally drew level in the 57th minute through Elliot Anderson's superb volley after Fulham failed to clear a Phil Foden corner.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth moved up to fourth with a 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest, securing a fifth straight league win. Leeds United came back from a goal down to win 4-1 for its first win at Stamford Bridge since 1999.

Sunderland earned a 0-0 draw away to Aston Villa, Coventry City beat Crystal Palace 3-2, and Tottenham beat Ipswich Town 2-0, with 18-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett scoring in the 15th minute of his first Premier League start before setting up Dominic Solanke six minutes after halftime.

--IANS

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