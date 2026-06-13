Rahis Bharti and Dhoad Band to represent Rajasthan at Paris event honouring PM Modi on June 18

Jaipur, June 14 (IANS) Rajasthan's vibrant folk heritage is set to shine on the global stage as acclaimed folk artist Rahis Bharti and the internationally renowned Dhoad Band will perform at the "Bonjour Modi" event in Paris on June 18.

Organised in honour of Prime Minister Modi, the event will celebrate Indian culture, the Indian diaspora, and the strong ties between India and France.

The programme will be held at Salle Pleyel, one of Paris's most iconic concert halls.

Rahis Bharti and the Dhoad Band have been officially selected by the Embassy of India in Paris, making the occasion a matter of pride for Rajasthan's artistic community and for India's cultural landscape.

Speaking about the opportunity, Rahis Bharti said, "Performing at an event organised in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great privilege for us. We see this as recognition not only of the Dhoad Band, but also of Rajasthan's folk artists and India's rich cultural heritage. It is an honour to represent our traditions on such a prestigious international platform."

'Bonjour Modi' event will be held in Paris on June 18 in honour of Prime Minister Modi.

Renowned folk artist Rahis Bharti and the Dhoad Band will present a special cultural performance, officials confirmed to IANS.

Currently touring Europe, the ensemble includes nearly 20 folk artists from remote villages across Rajasthan.

Over the past several weeks, the group has been presenting traditional Indian folk music and dance at cultural festivals and events across France and other European countries.

For more than 26 years, Rahis Bharti and the Dhoad Band have been showcasing India's folk traditions across the globe.

Having performed in more than 119 countries, the group has earned international recognition as a leading ambassador of Rajasthan's cultural heritage and India's rich artistic traditions.

Each year, the ensemble spends six to seven months performing internationally, introducing global audiences to the music, folklore and cultural traditions of Rajasthan.

Rahis Bharti has devoted more than two decades to supporting and promoting traditional artists from rural Rajasthan.

Through his initiatives, more than 700 folk artists from diverse communities have received opportunities to perform on national and international platforms.

The Dhoad Band has helped bring global recognition to several traditional communities and art forms, including the Langa, Manganiyar, Kalbelia, Dhadhi, Damami and Rana traditions, as well as Rajasthan's brass band musicians.

His sustained efforts have played a significant role in preserving and promoting Rajasthan's living cultural heritage on the world stage.

The Dhoad Band's participation in the "Bonjour Modi" event will represent not only a significant milestone for the ensemble, but also a proud moment for Rajasthan's folk artists and India's cultural heritage.

The performance reflects the growing international appreciation for India's traditional arts and cultural diversity.

After the Paris event, Rahis Bharti and the Dhoad Band are scheduled to perform at major international music festivals in Portugal, along with cultural events and concert venues across France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Spain.

--IANS

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