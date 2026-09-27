September 27, 2026 5:06 PM हिंदी

Raghubir Yadav says he still gets jitters before starting new acting gig

Raghubir Yadav says he still gets jitters before starting new acting gig

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his show ‘Hunkkaar – The Roar’, has shared that he still feels nervous to this day before starting any new gig despite the monumental experience.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zoya Hussain at a 5-star property during the promotions in the city.

When asked if he still gets the jitters before starting any new acting gig, he said, “On the first day, yes. On this one, the nervousness lingered on for a little longer. I feel, ‘I don't know if I will be able to maintain that honesty or not’ because there are a lot of things that come in front of you in order to get into that character”.

He told IANS, “My life is completely different from this character. But there are a lot of things that come in front of you, that don't bear witness to you, and that make your intentions like that. So, I had to put in a lot of effort for this one. Even if I have done a character and I have to do a similar character again, I try not to do it like that. I try to change the effort that I have to put in. So, this has always been my nature”.

“And I have worked with this intention. And it is fun actually because that is our profession. Otherwise, it is not fun to just read the script and memorize the dialogues. You have to put in a lot of effort to get into the character. That is the game, and actors always enjoy that”, he added.

‘Hunkkaar – The Roar’ is available to stream on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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