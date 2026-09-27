INS Sudarshini sets sail from Egypt's Alexandria after port call

Cairo, Sep 27 (IANS) Indian Naval Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini set sail from Egypt's Alexandria after concluding its port call, which included cross-training with the Egyptian Navy, professional interactions, and cultural engagements.

During the stay in Egypt's Alexandria, the ship hosted India's Ambassador to Egypt, Suresh Reddy and local dignitaries.

INS Sudarshini arrived at Alexandria on September 23, as part of her ongoing Lokayan 26 transoceanic expedition. Alexandria Naval Base's Commander, Rear Admiral Mohamed Abdel Aziz, along with representatives of the India Embassy, warmly received it upon its arrival. The port call marks the ship’s second visit to Alexandria during the deployment.

"INS Sudarshini set sail from Alexandria, Egypt, following a port call featuring cross-training with the Egyptian Navy, professional interactions and cultural engagements," the Indian Navy posted on X.

"The ship hosted Ambassador Suresh Reddy and local dignitaries. The engagements fostered mutual understanding and further strengthened bonds of friendship between the two Navies," it added.

The 10-month Lokayan 26 transoceanic expedition commenced from Kochi on January 20, with INS Sudarshini scheduled to cover approximately 22,000 nautical miles across 18 ports in 13 countries. Since the start of the voyage, the three-masted barque has traversed the Arabian, the Red, and the Mediterranean Seas, undertaken a transit of the Suez Canal, and participated in France's prestigious maritime festival Escale a Sete maritime festival, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The ship subsequently undertook the historic first Atlantic crossing, arriving at Antigua on May 27 after a 19-day passage from Cape Verde. During the passage, the ship crossed the milestone of 10,000 nautical miles since departing Kochi. The ship subsequently sailed to the Azores and Portugal.

During the ongoing voyage, the trainees have gained extensive exposure to long-range ocean navigation and traditional seamanship. The Mediterranean passage has provided further hands-on experience in open-sea manoeuvring, sail handling, and traditional seamanship, according to the statement.

"Lokayan 26 represents the Indian Navy’s continued commitment to professional training, maritime outreach and strengthening bonds of friendship and cooperation with partner nations. Through the deployment, INS Sudarshini has served as a floating ambassador of India’s rich seafaring heritage, carrying the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) across the oceans," the Ministry of Defence statement said.

--IANS

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