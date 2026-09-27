TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh's car attacked again, Abhishek Banerjee calls for Governor's intervention

Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh's car was attacked again on Sunday, this time in his Assembly constituency Beleghata.

The legislator alleged that few people followed him from in front of his house with revolvers and tried to break the glass of the car with a hammer.

Following the incident, the TMC leader approached Narkeldanga police station to file a complaint.

He claimed that there was an attempt to kill him and pointed fingers at the BJP.

The incident unfolded this morning, when he was leaving his house to attend a programme in his Assembly constituency Beleghata. He claimed that his car was attacked with stones by the ruffians and they also broke the glass with a hammer.

This came as second incident. Yesterday, his vehicle was stopped and vandalised allegedly by BJP supporters while on way to former CM Mamata Banerjee's meeting in Serampore of Hooghly district on Saturday. His car was stopped and vandalised on the way in Uttarpara.

Ghosh claimed that this was done to prevent him from meeting Mamata Banerjee.

After Sunday's incident, Kunal Ghosh said, "I have been attacked again. I was entering a function in Beleghata. The bike gang surrounded my car and smashed it."

"All this can be seen in Hindi and South Indian movies. They can kill me any day. They will take pictures of my bullet-riddled body."

After that, he directly pointed his finger at the BJP, claiming, "The BJP will kill me. But my voice cannot be silenced."

However, the BJP dismissed his allegations. Party spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said, "An MLA cannot be attacked in this way. Why would the BJP do all this? His party people are doing all this."

Following the incident, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee condemned the attack on Kunal Ghosh.

In a X post, Banerjee said, "I strongly condemn the attack on Kunal Ghosh, MLA from Beliaghata. This is the second time in less than 18 hours that he has been attacked. Armed goons have targeted and harassed an elected representative, allegedly because he has refused to change sides. If this is the state of safety and security of an elected representative, one can only imagine what ordinary citizens across West Bengal are being subjected to."

The Diamond Harbour MP also sought West Bengal Governor RN Ravi's intervention to stop such attacks.

"I appeal to the Governor R. N. Ravi to intervene immediately and speak to the DG, West Bengal Police and the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata. Every perpetrator must be identified and brought to justice and this cycle of violence and intimidation must stop. The #VoteChor BJP must also answer a simple question. If it believes it has won West Bengal through the mandate of the people, why resort to intimidation and such tactics against those who refuse to change sides?"

IANS

sch/mr