Asian Games: Parveen assures medal with 5-0 win over Khamidova in QF

Nishio, Sep 27 (IANS) Parveen Hooda secured India’s second boxing medal at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 after defeating Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova 5-0 in the women’s 65kg quarterfinal at the Nishio Gymnasium on Sunday.

The Indian controlled the contest with a measured approach, using her reach and speed to keep Khamidova at a distance and pick her punches. The Uzbek, a 2025 World Championships silver medallist, struggled to impose herself as Parveen relied on quick combinations and counter-attacks to take the bout on all five judges’ scorecards.

Khamidova began aggressively and found some success with her left hook in the opening round, forcing Parveen to work from the back foot. Parveen, however, responded with sharp one-two combinations and selective counters to edge the round. The judges awarded it 4-1 in her favour.

The second round followed a similar pattern. Khamidova attempted to increase the pressure, but Parveen continued to maintain the distance and found openings whenever the Uzbek came forward. A late counter-attacking burst from the Indian further strengthened her position, and she took the round 5-0. The judges had Parveen ahead 20-18 on four cards, with one card reading 19-19 after two rounds.

With the bout within reach, Parveen stayed composed in the final round. Khamidova altered her approach, hanging back before attempting to counter, but Parveen’s movement and reach allowed her to land cleanly when she chose to attack. A late exchange produced a flurry of punches, but the Indian had done enough to complete a 5-0 unanimous-decision victory.

The result also marks a return to the Asian Games podium for Parveen, whose bronze from the 2022 Hangzhou edition was subsequently rescinded following a doping whereabouts violation. She had returned to international competition and reached the quarterfinals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games before entering the Aichi-Nagoya campaign.

Parveen will now fight for a place in the final, with Kazakhstan’s reigning world champion Aida Abikeyeva a potential semifinal opponent.

--IANS

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