India advances quantum computing capability with indigenous cryogenic initiative

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) In a major boost to India's quantum technology ambitions, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has entered into its first high-value deep-tech project agreement under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme with Zero mK India Private Limited, a startup based in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi between the Director of TDF and representatives of the startup as part of a collaborative effort to develop an indigenous 20 mK-class dilution refrigerator for quantum applications.

The project marks the first high-value agreement under the Rs 500-crore corpus approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to promote deep-tech and cutting-edge technology development in the country.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening India's capabilities in strategic and emerging technology domains through closer collaboration between the defence sector and industry.

Dilution refrigerators are highly specialised cryogenic systems capable of achieving ultra-low temperatures in the millikelvin range. Such extremely cold environments are essential for operating, testing and advancing quantum computing platforms and a range of other quantum technologies.

Officials said the indigenous development of a 20 millikelvin dilution refrigerator is aligned with the objectives of the National Quantum Mission and is expected to significantly enhance India's expertise in quantum technology, advanced cryogenics and other strategic research areas.

The project is also expected to reduce the country's dependence on imported cryogenic infrastructure, a key requirement for building a robust domestic quantum technology ecosystem.

By developing the technology within India, the initiative seeks to strengthen self-reliance in a critical area that has significant applications in both scientific research and advanced defence technologies.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, industry partners and other stakeholders associated with the project. He expressed confidence that the partnership would serve as a model for future collaborations between DRDO and private industry in emerging technology sectors.

Defence Secretary, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh also congratulated the teams involved in the initiative and wished them success in achieving the project's objectives.

Senior officials, including the Director General of Micro Electronic Devices & Computational Systems and Cyber Security (DG MCC), the Director General of Technology Management (DG TM), the Director of the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) and other stakeholders, were present during the signing ceremony.

--IANS

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