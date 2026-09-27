Karan Wahi celebrates Jennifer Winget’s new beginning with a heartfelt note: ‘I am just blessed we crossed paths’

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor and television host Karan Wahi penned a heartfelt birthday note for actress Jennifer Winget.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a heartfelt note to celebrate her new beginning while expressing gratitude for their years-long friendship. Karan shared pictures with Jennifer and said he wanted to post the special moment as he congratulated her on the new chapter in her life.

The ‘Remix’ actor captioned the post, “Dearest Jenno @jenniferwinget1 The celebrations are over but this new beginning of urs be as beautiful as you are.”

“I had to post this picture because how can my not happen #iykyk To a girl i have known for so long that eternity feels less Thank you for being you I am just blessed we crossed paths and stayed put And Like i have always said I Would never have it any other way Will & Jen Love u guys.”

The photo carousel featured candid moments of Karan Wahi with Jennifer Winget from her wedding celebrations. In one picture, Jennifer could be seen posing with folded hands, while Karan smiled and gave a thumbs-up. Another photo showed the duo striking goofy poses together. Karan also shared a video in which they could be seen dancing together. He also shared pictures of Jennifer Winget with her husband, William, from their Haldi ceremony.

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget have shared a close friendship for more than a decade. The two first worked together in the popular medical drama ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, where they played Dr. Siddhant Modi and Dr. Riddhima Gupta.

Since then, the two actors have continued to share a warm equation and have often spoken about the special bond they share, describing their friendship as being beyond love.

After almost 14 years, Karan and Jennifer reunited on screen for the web series ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.’ The two were also romantically linked, with reports claiming that the two had got engaged and were planning to get married. However, Karan dismissed the reports on Instagram, calling them “free PR.” He also referred to the popular line from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ — “Some bonds are greater than love.” The actor has maintained that they share a close friendship.

Jennifer Winget recently married her partner, William Ishmael, in an intimate Christian ceremony in the UK.

--IANS

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