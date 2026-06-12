Raghava Lawrence asks his fans: Can I come to politics?

Chennai, June 12 (IANS) Expressing his desire to enter politics, actor, dance choreographer and producer Raghava Lawrence on Friday asked his fans and the general public to let him know if they thought he should enter politics or not.

Taking to his social media timelines to post a video in which he explained his desire to enter politics, Raghava Lawrence said, "Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return. I Need Your Advice and Guidance. I never imagined entering politics. I never had any intention of earning money or seeking a seat. My only thought was that if someone I believed in and close to me entered politics, I would stand by them and work alongside them to serve society on a larger scale than I was already doing as an individual."

He went on to add, "Today, circumstances have brought me to a point where I need to enter politics."

The actor said that in the video that he was sharing, he had spoken about his understanding of politics, how it came into his life, his mother’s perspective on politics, and a few important and interesting incidents that had shaped his journey straight from my heart with complete honesty and transparency.

"I request you to watch the video till the end and share your thoughts with me. Your advice and guidance mean a lot to me as I take this important step with all your blessings," he said.

In the video that he shared, Raghava Lawrence said he went by the philosophy, 'Do your duty sincerely, without expecting its reward.'

He narrated the story of a rich man having two servants to clean his room. While one paid attention to doing his duty alone, the other servant would keep praising the boss, Raghava Lawrence said and ended the story by saying how the man who had only done his duty got rewarded handsomely.

He then went on to present details of his philanthropic activities before saying how he was prepared to enter politics along with Rajinikanth, when the Superstar had announced his decision to enter politics.

However, Raghava Lawrence said that he had decided against entering politics then because his mom was not for it. "When I pointed out to her that I could help more children if I entered politics, my mother had said, 'You help with the money you have now. We don't need to enter politics'."

Raghava Lawrence then recalled that Rajinikanth's health too had suffered and he also announced that he was not entering politics.

The actor then went on to say that he again thought of entering politics when Vijay announced his decision to come to politics. Stating that when he pointed out to his mom on the day of the election results that people had voted for Vijay and that people would trust and cast their votes if good people came to politics, Raghava Lawrence said he saw a smile on his mother's face for the first time. The actor then said his mother had now given him permission to enter politics.

The actor ended the video by asking, "I am asking my fans, who I consider equal to my mother. You tell me, Can I come to politics? Do I have the qualification? Comment and let me know."

--IANS

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