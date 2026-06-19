Raghav Juyal's look as Vikram Maalik in Nani-starrer 'The Paradise' unveiled!

Hyderabad, June 19 (IANS) The makers of director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'The Paradise', featuring Telugu star Nani in the lead, on Friday unveiled the much-awaited first look of Raghav Juyal as Vikram Maalik in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.'

SLV Cinemas, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share a glimpse video of Raghav Juyal as Vikram Maalik. It said, "Presenting #RaghavJuyal as 'VIKRAM MAALIK' from #TheParadise. #JadalZamana Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical."

The newly released visuals offer a striking glimpse into Vikram Maalik’s world—one marked by power, danger, and unpredictability. Set against a backdrop of fire, rain, and chaos, the first look captures Raghav Juyal in a fierce and intense avatar unlike anything audiences have seen from him before. Adorned with heavy gold chains and carrying a commanding presence, Vikram Maalik emerges as a character who is as intriguing as he is intimidating.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans ever since it was first announced. In May this year, the makers had trashed baseless rumours about reshoots being done for the film.

Choosing to clarify a number of points and in the process trash rumours being spread about the film, the makers issued a clarification, which they chose to share through the film's official handle on X.

The makers, in their clarification, said, "Over the past few days, we’ve noticed several baseless rumors and irresponsible speculations being circulated about #TheParadise. For clarity: #TheParadise was planned with absolute clarity from day one, and the film is progressing exactly as intended. Over 100 shooting days have already been completed successfully, and the remaining schedule is happening as planned - without delays."

The makers further added, "There has not been a single reshoot till date. There will be no reshoots planned for #TheParadise in future as well. Every stage of this film is being executed with the scale, precision, and conviction it was envisioned with."

Requesting everyone to rely only on updates issued through their official channels, the makers said,"Going forward, any false information being circulated regarding the film will be addressed directly by us. Please be responsible with the news and narratives being carried forward. #TheParadise is very much on track, and we’re excited about what’s coming next. Grand Worldwide release on August 21st, 2026."

In March this year, the makers had released a BTS video of actor Mohan Babu, who plays one of the villains in the film. Mohan Babu essays a character called Shikanja Maalik in the film.

'The Paradise', which is backed by SLV Cinemas, was originally set for a grand release on March 26, 2026. However, its makers chose to postpone the film's release to August 21. The new date picked by the unit for the release thrusts The Paradise straight into a rare three-week festival wave. The first week gets a strong mid-week boost with Onam and Milad-un-Nabi, followed by Raksha Bandhan in the second weekend, and Janmashtami in the third.

For a high-budget spectacle of this scale, this extended holiday stretch offers an exceptional runway at the box office.

Only recently, the makers of the film had disclosed that actor Sampoornesh Babu plays a character called 'Biryani' in the film.

The film is to release in eight languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

--IANS

mkr/