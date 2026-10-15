October 15, 2026 5:38 PM हिंदी

Raghav Juyal starts shooting for ‘Any Body Can Dream’

Raghav Juyal start shooting for ‘Any Body Can Dream’

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actor Raghav Juyal, who was recently in ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’, has started filming for his upcoming film ‘Any Body Can Dream’. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza, with Raghav stepping into the lead role.

The film brings him back to a franchise, as he was previously part of the ensemble cast of ‘ABCD 2’, which also starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of a clapperboard with the details of the scene.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “ANY BODY CAN DREAM Today, I begin the most important film of my career. Not because it’s the biggest, but because I saw it, dreamed of it, and lived it in my mind 12–13 years ago. It’s important because it brings me full circle. It’s a reminder that when you keep working towards something, manifest it, and live it long before it becomes reality, sometimes the universe finds a way to make it happen. What makes it even more magical is that today, I’m the lead in a franchise where I once stood in the shadows, watching from the sidelines”.

“This is the same film I believed and dreamed to be a part of all those years ago. And now, it’s finally happening. I’m going to give this everything I have. This will be the best dance film ever made, and I intend to deliver a performance unlike anything seen in a dance film before. Some dreams take years to come full circle. And when they do, you realise that perhaps they never really left you. ANY BODY CAN DREAM ZINDAGI ZINDABAAD”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls for stronger talent pipeline at Asian Games review meet in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: SI Media

Sports Minister Mandaviya calls for stronger talent pipeline at Asian Games review meet

'China’s economy choking under huge debt burden'

'China’s economy choking under huge debt burden'

Zak Crawley signs one-year Kent extension after losing England central contract

Zak Crawley signs one-year Kent extension after losing England central contract

Four Punjab residents kidnapped in Ethiopia rescued: Indian Embassy

Four Punjab residents kidnapped in Ethiopia rescued: Indian Embassy

Bangladesh spends $4.1 billion in additional costs amid global fuel shock as growth slows

Bangladesh spends $4.1 billion in additional costs amid global fuel shock as growth slows

Sharvari unpacks Sooraj Barjatya's approach for filming ‘Jhumka Patola’

Sharvari unpacks Sooraj Barjatya's approach for filming ‘Jhumka Patola’

Vice-captaincy a big responsibility, India aims to play fearless cricket in Champions Trophy, says Shafali

Vice-captaincy a big responsibility, India aims to play fearless cricket in Champions Trophy, says Shafali

Deep Money on new party anthem ‘Billo’: ‘It blends Punjabi energy with a contemporary sound’

Deep Money on new party anthem ‘Billo’: ‘It blends Punjabi energy with a contemporary sound’

‘The Greatest’ trailer traces the journey of Muhammad Ali

‘The Greatest’ trailer traces the journey of Muhammad Ali

Kieron Pollard’s UAE Bulls to open Abu Dhabi T10 title defence against Jason Holder’s Yas Lions on Nov 7. Photo credit: IANS

Pollard’s UAE Bulls to open Abu Dhabi T10 title defence against Holder’s Yas Lions on Nov 7