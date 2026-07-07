July 07, 2026 4:16 PM हिंदी

Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal to star in comic entertainer ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’

Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal to star in comic entertainer ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actors Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor and Chandan Roy Sanyal will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai,’ a comic entertainer, directed by Vivek B. Agrawal.

The makers on Tuesday shared a glimpse of the film’s vibrant ensemble cast, giving a closer look at the talented faces who will bring this comic entertainer to life. The film is headlined by Raghav as Ajay Singh.

It also stars Barkha Singh, Niharika NM, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh and Dev B. Agrawal in pivotal roles.

The teaser doesn’t deliver more details about the film. However, it promises to add plenty of humour, drama and chaos to the film’s entertaining world.

Presented by Eastwood Pictures, Bhai Tera Star Hai is an Eastwood Pictures & Indian Stories 2 production. Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, the film is written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B. Agrawal, and produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani and Vivek B. Agrawal.

The film is set to release on July 30.

Talking about the director, Vivek B. Agrawal’s productions include the English-language feature film Land Gold Women, which was feted with the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in English.

His production credits span multiple films, including Queen, Bombay Velvet, Udta Punjab, Super 30, 83, The Girl On the Train and Vikram Vedha.

He had also produced the first Indian Netflix Original series Sacred Games in 2018, where he supervised all eight episodes of the first season. In addition to producing, Agarwal directed the Hindi feature film I See You, starring Arjun Rampal.

Meanwhile, Raghav rose to fame after being a contestant and finalist in the dance reality show Dance India Dance 3. He was a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. In 2024, he garnered recognition with the action thriller Kill and the series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

--IANS

dc/

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