Raghav Juyal calls his ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ character ‘unapologetically over the top, endlessly entertaining’

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) The makers of ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ on Thursday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming entertainer. The film's lead actor, Raghav Juyal, has given a deep dive into his character Ajay Singh, whom he described as dramatic, unpredictable, unapologetically over the top, and endlessly entertaining.

Speaking about the trailer, Raghav said in a statement: “I truly believe this film will entertain audiences of all ages, and I can’t wait for everyone to meet Ajay Singh, a memorable character who is dramatic, unpredictable, unapologetically over the top, and endlessly entertaining.”

“I had an absolute blast bringing him to life, and I hope audiences have just as much fun watching the film as we had making it,” he added.

The trailer offers a fun-filled ride where ambition collides with chaos, delivering laugh-out-loud moments, engaging performances and a delightfully over-the-top dose of melodrama.

It opens with a quirky line, “An actor’s biggest talent is believing his own bullsh*t,” and sets the tone for an out-and-out comic entertainer that embraces drama and comedy.

“Bhai Tera Star Hai” also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Chanadan Roy Sanyal, Niharika N, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, Naser Al Azzeh, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Dev B Agrawal, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai and Parvathy Omanakuttan add to the film’s humour and madness.

Director Vivek B. Agrawal added: “Bhai Tera Star Hai is a celebration of pure entertainment. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s exactly what makes it so much fun. We promise a laughter-filled ride with quirky characters, unexpected twists, and nonstop entertainment.

“Raghav has brought Ajay Singh to life with incredible energy and comic timing. We’re thrilled to launch the trailer today and can’t wait for audiences to enjoy the full experience in theatres.”

Presented by Eastwood Pictures, Bhai Tera Star Hai is an Eastwood Pictures & Indian Stories 2 production.

The film is directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B. Agrawal, and produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani and Vivek B. Agrawal. It is locked for a July 30 release.

--IANS

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