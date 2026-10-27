Radico Khaitan Q2 net profit surges 66 pc to Rs 230 crore; sustains record momentum

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Spirits maker Radico Khaitan on Tuesday reported a 66.48 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company's net revenue from operations rose 16.8 per cent to Rs 1,745.1 crore in Q2 FY27, while total Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) volume grew 7.2 per cent to 10.02 million cases.

Meanwhile, total comprehensive income surged by 67.1 per cent to Rs 230.3 crore year-on-year for the second quarter.

According to the company, the Prestige & Above brands remained the key growth engine with volume surging 35.8 per cent to 5.28 million cases. Its contribution to total IMFL volumes rose to 53.7 per cent from 43.6 per cent a year ago.

Net sales from Prestige & Above brands jumped 38.6 per cent to Rs 996 crore, accounting for 77.1 per cent of total IMFL sales value, up from 68.6 per cent in Q2 FY26.

Meanwhile, gross profit grew 28.6 per cent to Rs 838.4 crore with margin at 48 per cent, while EBITDA jumped 51 per cent to Rs 356.5 crore.

EBITDA margin expanded to 20.4 per cent from 15.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the performance, Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Lalit Khaitan said, "The second quarter reaffirms the consistency of our growth journey. Building on the milestone FY26 and an encouraging start to the year, Radico Khaitan has delivered another robust performance, taking H1 FY27 to record volume, revenue and profitability."

Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan said the premium-first strategy has delivered another quarter of remarkable results, with Prestige & Above portfolio volume growing 36 per cent in Q2, well ahead of the industry.

"Vodka is in the midst of a multi-year structural shift, and its share of the IMFL industry has risen to 6.3 per cent in Q2 FY27. Magic Moments is leading this change," he said, adding that 8PM Premium Black continues to gain momentum.

He said the company is expanding its global footprint and is now the first Indian spirits company to be present across four major UK airports. With around 70 travel retail outlets currently, it is progressing towards a target of 100 in the coming years.

After earnings, shares of Radico Khaitan on Tuesday were trading at Rs 4,363.20 on the BSE, an increase of over 3 per cent.

--IANS

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