October 21, 2026 8:20 PM हिंदी

Radhikka Madan recalls days when she struggled to believe in herself as she completes 8 years in showbiz

Radhikka Madan recalls days when she struggled to believe in herself as she completes 8 years in showbiz

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress Radhikka Madan has completed eight years in the entertainment industry and looked back on her journey.

She reflected on the experiences, challenges, and lessons that have shaped her over the years. Sharing a note on Instagram, the ‘Angrezi Medium’ actress expressed gratitude to those who supported her, particularly during moments when she found it difficult to believe in herself.

“8 years. So many stories told, so many versions of myself discovered. Some dreams came true, some changed along the way,” she wrote. Reflecting on the highs and lows of her career, Radhikka said her love for her work had remained unchanged despite the challenges and experiences along the way.

She also thanked those who continued to believe in her, acknowledging the role they played in her journey. “To everyone who believed in me, especially on days when I struggled to believe in myself, thank you. You've been a bigger part of this journey than you know,” she added.

Looking ahead, the actress said she continued to feel the same excitement and enthusiasm for her work, with many more dreams to pursue. “8 years later, still the same butterflies, still the same hunger, and so much left to dream,” she wrote.

Radhikka began her career on television with the popular show ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi,' in which she played Ishaani. She later made her film debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Pataakha’ in 2018.

Over the years, she has appeared in films such as ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota,' ‘Angrezi Medium,' 'Shiddat,' and ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.’

She was also seen in the streaming series ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo.’

Radhikka Madan was last seen in the Netflix anthology film ‘Lust Stories 3’, which premiered on September 18. She also featured in the action film 'Subedaar,' which was released on Prime Video.

--IANS

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