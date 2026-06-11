Radhika Sarathkumar pays touching tribute to her guru Bharathiraja; says her heart feels heavy!

Chennai, June 10 (IANS) Actress and well known producer Radhika Sarathkumar has now penned a heart-touching tribute to her mentor, ace director Bharathiraja, who passed away in the city on Wednesday after battling age-related ailments.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a heart touching post in Tamil, Radhika said,

“There were two people who made me what I am. One was my mother. The other was my guru (teacher) Bharathiraja. In just this one year, I have lost both of them. Words cannot describe this pain. Words fail me. My heart feels heavy. I bow my head to every single person who, understanding my pain, stood by me and offered me love and support. Their thoughts and the life lessons they taught me will travel with me always. #bharathiraja sir (folded hands)," she wrote.

One of India's iconic singers K S Chitra too expressed her heartfelt condolences to the family members of the late director. Chitra, in her condolence message, said, "Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the movie director Sri Bharathiraja sir. I was fortunate enough to sing in some of his movies. May his soul rest in peace and may God strengthen the family to over come this loss. #Bharathiraja #KSChithra."

For the unaware, Padma Shri Award winner Bharathiraja, who is considered to be a trendsetter in Tamil and Indian cinema, had been battling health issues for sometime now.

Known for showcasing the rural Tamil lifestyle with flair on screen with his movies, many of which dealt with societal problems, Bharathirajaa, whose opening lines 'En Iniya Tamil Makkale...' are popular in Tamil Nadu to this day, was known for his brilliant direction and his ability to spot new talent.

The ace director, who has won six National Awards, won the Tamil Nadu government's state award for best direction for his very first film, '16 Vayathinile', which featured Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Sridevi in the lead.

Several celebrities cutting across languages and regions from across the country including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ilaiyaraaja, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Pawan Kalyan, Shiva Rajkumar and Boney Kapoor have expressed grief at the demise of one of the pioneers of Indian cinema.

--IANS

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