Raashii Khanna says ‘The Midnight Library’ felt like ‘therapy’ she didn’t know she needed

Mumbai, Sept 2 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna has shared a thoughtful reflection on life, regrets, and the choices that shape who we become.

The ‘Madras Café’ actress opened up about her experience of reading Matt Haig’s popular novel “The Midnight Library” and revealed how deeply the book resonated with her. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Raashii described the book as “therapy I didn’t know I needed.” She reflected on how people often romanticize the lives they imagine they could have lived while regretting decisions they made in the past.

Raashii pointed out that it is impossible to know whether the paths left unexplored would actually have resulted in happier or better lives. Sharing her images, she wrote, “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. This book felt like therapy I didn’t know I needed.

It made me think about how easily we romanticize the lives we could have lived and regret the choices we didn’t make, without ever knowing if those lives would actually have been better.”

“We only get this one life, and we get to keep shaping it with the choices we make and maybe the point isn’t to wonder who we could have been, but to fully live the person we are becoming.”

In the images, Raashii can be seen reading ‘The Midnight Library’ and striking various poses while holding the book. The pictures offer a glimpse of the actress enjoying a quiet reading moment as she reflects on the novel’s themes of life, choices, and regrets.

Raashii Khanna is also known for sharing glimpses into her personal life through social media. A few days ago, the actress shared an emotional Raksha Bandhan post for her brother Raunaq Khanna, who was away at sea. Sharing a video with him, she wrote about their playful bond and said that while she sometimes loves him, most of the time she loves to fight with him. She also expressed that she missed him while celebrating Raksha Bandhan without him this year.

“Sometimes I love you, most times I love to fight with you. Celebrating the spirit of Rakhi alone this year, now that you’re away at sea. Happy rakshabandhan Miss you, Captain @khannaraunaq,” wrote Raashii.

--IANS

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