Raashii Khanna opens up about falling sick during shoot of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming comedy

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna has opened up about a challenging experience she faced while shooting for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming comedy film.

The actress revealed that she fell sick in the middle of the shoot but continued to be part of the project despite the difficult circumstances. Sharing details about the experience, Raashii revealed that while filming action sequences, she suffered a few bruises during the process. She admitted that it was not the easiest schedule she had worked on.

However, the ‘Madras Café’ actress said the love and support she received from her co-stars, family, and the film’s crew helped her get through those challenging moments. Raashii added that small gestures, like a hug from her nephew, a call from her family, or the team checking on her well-being, made the tough days feel much easier and brighter.

Sharing photos on Instagram, the ‘Yodha’ actress wrote, “I’ve always believed that every schedule teaches you something, and this one reminded me how much strength comes from the people around you.

Falling sick in the middle of a shoot is never ideal, and there were moments when I genuinely had to push myself physically. But then you’d get a hug from your nephew, a call from family, or everyone from the unit asking if you were okay, and suddenly the day would feel lighter.”

"We were shooting action, I picked up a few bruises along the way and it wasn’t the easiest schedule I’ve done but it was one filled with compassion. When I think about wrapping this leg of the film, I don’t think about the fatigue but about the gratitude. Those are the memories that stay with you forever, long after the cameras stop rolling.”

Raashii Khanna has wrapped up filming for Anees Bazmee’s upcoming comedy, which stars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. The untitled comedy marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and also brings Bazmee back together with Akshay after several years. The film also features Sudesh Lehri, Zakir Hussain, and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

--IANS

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