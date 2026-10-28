October 28, 2026 6:30 AM हिंदी

Quentin Tarantino says he considers himself a ‘man of letters’

Quentin Tarantino says he considers himself a ‘man of letters’

Los Angeles, Oct 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has made his intentions clear about his creative pursuits. The filmmaker has shared that he is exploring writing for mediums other than cinema.

The filmmaker recently attended a special screening of his 2019 film at AFI Fest 2026 in Los Angeles where he spoke about his upcoming debut stage play, ‘The Popinjay Cavalier’, and opened up about writing for mediums other than film.

He said during the event, “I’m a writer and that’s just kind of what I do. I’m always writing something. I’m always writing. I always got some film [or] book in the back of my head. So, there’s never, like, ‘Oh, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I don’t have anything to write’. I always have some little thing that I’m taking five years to do or whatever”.

As per Tarantino, as he ages, he’s turned to writing in his personal life as well. He shared, “As I’m getting older, being a man of letters is more my thing. So screenplays and books and plays and everything except poetry. I don’t think I’m very good at poetry”.

Tarantino shared that he’s still in the midst of working on his first stage play, as rehearsals are set to begin in November, and the play will open on London’s West End in March 2027.

Quentin Tarantino, born on March 27, 1963, in Knoxville, Tennessee, is an American filmmaker, screenwriter, producer and actor.

He made his directorial debut with ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and achieved international recognition with ‘Pulp Fiction’, which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

His other notable films include Kill Bill: Volumes 1 and 2, ‘Inglourious Basterds’, ‘Django Unchained’, ‘The Hateful Eight’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’. He has won two Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay, for ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Django Unchained’. His filmmaking is known for nonlinear narratives, stylised violence, sharp dialogue and references to cinema history.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Israel election: Exit polls show no clear winner as Netanyahu and opposition fall short of majority

Israel election: Exit polls show no clear winner as Netanyahu and opposition fall short of majority

Quentin Tarantino says he considers himself a ‘man of letters’

Quentin Tarantino says he considers himself a ‘man of letters’

Nilakanta Sharma announces retirement from international hockey after Asian Champions Trophy. Photo credit: Hockey India

Nilakanta Sharma announces retirement from international hockey after Asian Champions Trophy

International Cricket Council (ICC) congratulates Richard Kettleborough on completing a century of Tests during the third Test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town on Tuesday. Photo credit: ICC

ICC congratulates Kettleborough on completing a century of Tests

Alec Baldwin remembers father on his 99th birthday

Alec Baldwin remembers father on his 99th birthday

India make rollicking start to title defence with 13-0 win over Bangladesh in the Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Asian Champions Trophy: India make rollicking start to title defence with 13-0 win over Bangladesh

Christina Applegate says she is still the warrior for MS community

Christina Applegate says she is still the warrior for MS community

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) celebrates Amdavad being awarded the 2029 IWF World Championships. Photo credit: IOA

IOA celebrates Amdavad being awarded the 2029 IWF World Championships

India reaffirms commitment to deepening Strategic Partnership with Nigeria on its Independence Day

India reaffirms commitment to deepening Strategic Partnership with Nigeria on its I-Day

Shilpa Rao concert row: Kutle Khan issues clarification amid backlash

Shilpa Rao concert row: Kutle Khan issues clarification amid backlash