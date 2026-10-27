October 27, 2026 3:39 PM हिंदी

BB 20: Qazi Touqeer recalls sharing a room with Arijit Singh during struggling days before ‘Fame Gurukul’ win

BB 20: Qazi Touqeer recalls sharing a room with Arijit Singh during struggling days before ‘Fame Gurukul’ win

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Singer Qazi Touqeer has recalled his early days with singer Arijit Singh, sharing memories of their friendship that began on the reality show ‘Fame Gurukul’ in 2005.

During a conversation in the ‘Bigg Boss 20’ house, Qazi, who is participating in the show, spoke about his bond with Arijit.

He recalled how they shared a room after being selected for the singing reality show 20 years ago. The two were teenagers at the time, beginning their journeys in the music industry, long before Arijit went on to become one of India’s most celebrated playback singers.

He also promised Gullu that he would get him front seats of Arijit Singh's concert after Bigg Boss season 20 gets over.

Qazi and Arijit Singh's friendship recently came into the spotlight after the latter publicly cheered for Qazi following his entry into the ‘Bigg Boss 20’ house. Taking to his private X account, Arijit had written, “I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar.”

Qazi has also spoken warmly about Arijit on earlier occasions. During a recent visit to Arijit’s hometown in West Bengal, Qazi shared glimpses of their reunion, with the two seen riding a scooter, meeting locals and playing cricket.

Recalling their journey from ‘Fame Gurukul’ to the present, Qazi said they were teenagers when they first met and remained teenagers at heart even in 2026. He described Arijit as someone driven by pure passion, adding that he had no insecurity or jealousy and was genuine in his approach to life and music.

Qazi and Arijit participated in ‘Fame Gurukul’ in 2005. Qazi won the competition alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, while Arijit finished sixth.

–IANS

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