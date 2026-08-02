Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan threaten safety of all freedom-loving nations and individuals: Report

Jerusalem, Aug 2 (IANS) The governments of Qatar, Turkey and Pakistan enable Islamic terrorism on a global scale, which threatens the safety of all freedom-loving nations and individuals, a report stated.

"Qatar and Turkey are the main state financial sponsors of the Muslim Brotherhood, which operates globally. Pakistan is one of the world’s leading centres of Islamic terrorism. Together, this axis is a strategic concern for Israel, wider regional stability and even world peace," said a report by Uzay Bulut in an American News Agency, Jerusalem News Syndicate (JNS).

The report said that Qatar works as a major financial patron and political hub for the Muslim Brotherhood.

"Doha has largely adopted the Muslim Brotherhood’s policy approach in the region, disseminating its ideas through the popular Al Jazeera network, made available as an international platform for renowned Brotherhood thinkers such as Youssef al-Qaradawi. This deal has allowed a relatively small country like Qatar to project its soft power beyond its limited geopolitical influence," the report read, quoting postdoctoral researcher Claudia De Martino.

The report claimed that Turkey is a major supporter of the Brotherhood and a safe haven for Hamas, under the rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Hamas is the Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestinian branch and is a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation. The Jerusalem Centre for Public Affairs issued a detailed report in 2021 documenting how Turkey contributes to Hamas’s military empowerment," said the report.

"More recently, Turkey helped Al-Qaeda-affiliated forces conquer Syria. Turkey assisted the UN-designated terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in capturing Damascus in December 2024 through its long-term territorial occupation of northern Syria, tactical intelligence, advanced equipment, and complementary military manoeuvres by Turkish-backed proxy forces such as the Syrian National Army (SNA)," it added.

While remaining safe haven for terrorists for decades, Pakistan remains one of the leading centres of terrorism in the world.

"Pakistan historically leverages UN-designated terrorist outfits, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its active splinter groups like The Resistance Front (TRF), to execute terrorist operations. Attacks engineered from across the border, such as the Pahalgam massacre in Jammu and Kashmir, deliberately target civilians based on religion," emphasised Bulut in the report from JNS.

It highlighted that former diplomats and military strategists of Pakistan advocate for the use of nuclear capabilities against India in times of geopolitical standoffs. It noted that Abdul Basit, Pakistan’s former high commissioner to India, said that it should be Islamabad’s “default move” to strike Indian cities like New Delhi and Mumbai if it comes under attack from the US.

"The governments of Qatar, Turkey and Pakistan—through the ideologies they amplify and their actions that enable Islamic terrorism on a global scale—threaten the safety of all freedom-loving nations and individuals," the report emphasised.

–IANS

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