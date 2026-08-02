Rahul, Priyanka expresses grief over Kerala rain deaths, urge Congress workers to join relief efforts

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 2 (IANS) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives and widespread devastation caused by torrential rains in Kerala, as several parts of the state continued to grapple with a flood-like situation, landslides, and other rain-related incidents.

With the death toll in rain-related incidents rising to 12, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and former Wayanad MP, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and expressed hope that those reported missing would be found safe.

He also wished a speedy recovery to people injured in the calamity.

"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by heavy rains across Kerala. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the eight people who have lost their lives. May those still missing be found safe, and the injured make a swift recovery," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X, when the official toll stood at eight.

Referring to the relief measures, he said the Congress-led state government was making every possible effort to assist affected families and coordinate relief and recovery operations. He called upon Congress workers and volunteers to support the authorities and affected communities in every possible way.

Rahul Gandhi also urged people, particularly those living in hilly regions vulnerable to landslides, to remain vigilant and strictly follow instructions issued by the authorities. "Kerala stands united in this difficult hour. I stand firmly with every affected family," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi, the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad, also expressed solidarity with people affected by the rains. She offered condolences to families who had lost their loved ones and prayed for the safe return of the missing and speedy recovery of the injured.

She said the V.D.Satheesan-led UDF government was carrying out relief and rescue operations and urged Congress and UDF workers to extend all possible assistance to affected families.

The statements came as relentless rainfall triggered flooding and landslides across several districts. Rivers and streams swelled following intense rainfall, while low-lying areas were inundated and road connectivity was disrupted at several places.

Authorities have maintained heightened vigilance in landslide-prone hill regions.

The latest spell of extreme weather has also revived memories of the devastating Wayanad landslides of July 30, 2024. Massive landslides struck Mundakkai, Chooralmala and surrounding areas in Meppadi, wiping out settlements and killing hundreds of people in one of Kerala’s deadliest natural disasters. With memories of the Wayanad tragedy still fresh, authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to heed evacuation warnings and avoid unnecessary travel as rescue, relief and restoration operations continue across the rain-hit state.

--IANS

aal/vd