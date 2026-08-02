'India's approach towards China is managed competition, limited cooperation, and not reconciliation'

Beijing, Aug 2 (IANS) India's approach towards its ties with China is one of managed competition, limited cooperation, and not reconciliation, even as the trajectory of ties between the two nations since 2024 has been frequently portrayed as a process of diplomatic thaw, as per a report.

This framing, following the October 2024 disengagement understandings along the Line of Control and meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, draws closer analytical examination instead of uncritical acceptance as a substantive realignment of bilateral dynamics, according to the Politeia Research Foundation (PRF) report.

PM Modi and President Xi held a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in China's Tianjin in 2025. Previously, the two leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan in 2024. The breakthrough in bilateral talks was made possible after India and China reached an agreement on patrolling along the nearly 3,500-km LAC to end the four-year-long border confrontation.

After India and China started engaging with each other since 2024, flights have restarted, visas have been eased, the resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and border trade points are being prepared for reopening. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to China in July fits this pattern of calibrated outreach.

"Yet to describe these steps as a genuine reset risks overstating their depth. The underlying structural problems- unresolved boundary claims, persistent military deployments, a lopsided trade relationship, and Chinese assertiveness in India’s neighbourhood remain intact. India’s approach is one of managed competition and limited cooperation, not reconciliation," the report maintained.

"Misri’s two-day visit to Beijing on 27-28 July 2026 was a deliberate, low-key effort to operationalise the guidance from the leaders’ meetings in Kazan, in 2024, and in Tianjin, in 2025," it added.

During his visit, Misri met China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties. The two sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas.

“Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met H.E. Ms Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations. They discussed means of advancing the vision of the two leaders that India and China are partners and development opportunities for each other, including through mutually beneficial outcomes across trade and economic ties, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas,” the Embassy of India in China stated on X.

The Foreign Secretary discussed ways to enhance bilateral exchanges between India and China at the political and people-to-people levels during his meeting with Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing.

He also met Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the CPC's Central Committee, and discussed ways to deepen implementation of the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and President Xi for bilateral ties.

--IANS

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