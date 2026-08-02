Aaruthran Prabhu dominates mini under-10 class; Kairav Roberson, Rehan Khan Rasheed, Rudra Gokulnath win

Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS) Young Aruthran Prabhu from Kumaraburam wrote his own script with a brilliant performance in the Mini Under-10 class as the fourth round of the India Series Karting organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club at the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA), concluded here on Sunday.

Aaruthran (Kartkrew Motorsports), a gold medalist at the FIA-Asia Pacific Motorsports Championship in Sri Lanka last year, topped the official practice, Heat, Super Heat and the Finals race in his class to finish his campaign this weekend on a high.

Equally impressive was Chennai’s Rehan Khan Rasheed (Momentum Motorsports) who dominated the Junior class, winning the Super Heat and the Finals after having been the quickest through the weekend that saw Rounds 3 and 4 being conducted.

The only time Rehan looked vulnerable was when he trailed team-mate Adithya Pratap in the Final but he recovered well to move into the lead towards the latter part of the race to score a good win.

In the Mini class, UK-based Rudra Gokulnath (NKRA with Momentum) pulled off a fine win in the Finals race, upstaging Super Heat winner and Round 3 hero Shiv Neel, the son of India’s first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan. Rudra displayed impressive pace to not only avenge his defeat in the Super Heat but also underline his talent.

In the Senior class, Chennai’s Kairav Roberson (MSPORT) was unstoppable as he took the honours in the Super Heat and the Finals, outpacing his arch-rival Armaan Dhawan from Delhi (Leap Frog Racing).

Undoubtedly, the competition in the Mini and Under-10 categories highlighted Sunday’s programme. Rudra Gokulnath and Aaruthran Prabhu provided thrilling wheel-to-wheel battles racing in the combined grid and quite fittingly, were rewarded for their fearless but fair performances.

In the Super Heat, Aaruthran Prabhu displayed his ability to absorb pressure while winning a very close race. On his part, Shiv Neel moved up the combined grid to snatch a creditable second overall, but first in the Mini class.

In the Finals, Rudra Gokulnath played an impressive waiting game to pip leader Aaruthran Prabhu with a deft pass on the last lap of the 12-lap race for a notable victory. Aaruthran had done well to defend his position but left the door open on the last lap for Rudra to lunge into the lead. However, Aaruthran topped the Under-10 class that was run concurrently with the Mini category which Rudra won.

Incidentally, Round 3 winner Shiv Neel had a disappointing outing as he finished fourth in Mini class and sixth overall on the combined grid.

The five-round India Series concludes on August 31 at the Meco Kartopia circuit in Bengaluru.

--IANS

hs/