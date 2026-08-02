Bihar: Small-time trader Suman Kumar turns ‘job-creator’ under PMEGP scheme

Patna, Aug 2 (IANS) For Suman Kumar, hailing from an ordinary family in Koiri Bigha village of Sheikhpura district in Bihar, the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) has been nothing short of a boon.

By leveraging this scheme, he has not only become self-reliant but is also creating employment opportunities for others. He has revamped his furniture business with the help of monetary support, as granted under the scheme.

PMEGP is a flagship scheme of the Centre, empowering small-time entrepreneurs to establish micro enterprises in the non-farm sector. By fostering innovation, building sustainable livelihoods, and creating widespread employment opportunities to curb migration, PMEGP seeks to promote self-reliance and drive inclusive growth across the country.

Suman Kumar, sharing his experience about the PMEGP, told IANS about his journey from being a small-time trader to a ‘job creator’.

He recounted that after completing his intermediate education, he began looking for a job; however, the lack of significant employment opportunities in Bihar forced him to move to Mumbai.

Suman worked for a company in Mumbai for about five years before returning to his hometown and starting a small furniture shop in the Barbigha market. Due to limited resources, he found it hard to make both ends meet.

A friend advised him to visit the Sheikhpura Industries Department office, where officials explained the PMEGP scheme to him in detail. He applied for the scheme and, within a few days, received a loan along with a subsidy.

He purchased modern machinery and began scaling up his small furniture business. Today, Suman's business is now generating a good income, enabling him to not only support his family better but also ensure his children's education continues without interruption.

Today, he is providing employment to four other people through his business. Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he says that such schemes by the government have enabled the nation’s youth to become self-reliant.

--IANS

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