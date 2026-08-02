China became principal enabler of military capabilities of Israel's adversaries: Report

Jerusalem, Aug 2 (IANS) The conflict involving Iran exposed the reality of China being one of the principal enablers of Pakistan and Iran, two of Israel's most consequential adversaries, a report said.

"Unlike the United States or Russia, China has built its influence without alliances or expeditionary deployments, relying instead on arms transfers, dual-use technology, industrial cooperation, economic investment and diplomatic cover. The effect has been the steady strengthening of states that often share an interest in limiting Israeli and American reach across the region and actively empowering terrorists against Israel," said Sergio Restelli in a report on the Times of Israel.

It said the pattern is clearly illustrated with Pakistan, as for more than three decades, China has turned Islamabad into its closest military partner.

"The Pakistan Air Force now relies heavily on Chinese-built aircraft, including the JF-17 and the J-10CE, while its Navy is acquiring Chinese submarines and frigates and its missile and air defence systems have benefited from extensive Chinese cooperation," the report highlighted.

China remains one of Iran's principal strategic partners even with international sanctions limiting conventional arms transfers for years, making it no less significant.

"Chinese firms have supplied dual-use technologies, industrial equipment and components tied to sectors that support Iran's military industry. The 25-year strategic cooperation agreement signed in 2021 deepened this relationship further, expanding cooperation in energy, infrastructure, technology and security," the report noted.

For their part, Iran and Pakistan also steadily expanded security cooperation along their shared border, which faces insurgent threats. The two countries built mechanisms for military coordination after repeated border crises, and intelligence exchanges on opposition groups became routine.

"China sits at the centre of this triangle, maintaining deep military ties with Pakistan while cultivating a broad strategic partnership with Iran. There is little public evidence of a formal trilateral intelligence arrangement aimed at Israel, but China is well positioned to benefit from information generated through its ties to both countries, since military exercises, defence dialogues, technology cooperation and security consultations all create channels for information flow that would not otherwise exist," Restelli emphasised in the Times of Israel report.

The report noted that with Iran's proxy network extending across Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, and Pakistan having the largest armed forces in the Islamic world and remaining a nuclear power, this is not an abstract concern for Israel.

"While there is no concrete evidence, it is assumed and possibly a reality that a lot of Iran’s nuclear technology comes from Pakistan with tacit support from China," the report noted.

"China rarely appears on the battlefield, but its influence is visible in the weapons systems, industrial capacity and strategic resilience of states whose interests often run counter to Israel's own, and it deserves more attention than it has so far received," Restelli highlighted.

--IANS

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