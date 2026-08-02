2nd T20I: Athapaththu, Kavindi power Sri Lanka to series-clinching win over Pakistan

Dambulla, Aug 2 (IANS) Sri Lanka produced a clinical batting display led by debutant Sanjana Kavindi and skipper Chamari Athapaththu to defeat Pakistan by six wickets in the second women's T20I at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a challenging target of 176, Sri Lanka lost Imesha Dulani (5) early when Waheeda Akhtar struck in the second over. However, captain Athapaththu launched a stunning counterattack, smashing 40 off just 15 deliveries with five fours and three sixes to wrest the momentum back in the hosts' favour.

Although Umm-e-Hani removed Athapaththu and later dismissed Vishmi Gunaratne (31) to finish with figures of 2-28, Pakistan were unable to contain Sri Lanka's aggressive batting.

Making her T20I debut, Sanjana Kavindi played a match-winning knock of 46 from only 24 balls, while Harshitha Samarawickrama anchored the chase with an unbeaten 37 off 22 deliveries. Kavisha Dilhari remained unbeaten on 14 as Sri Lanka reached 178 for four in 17.4 overs to seal the series with one match remaining.

Earlier, after electing to bat first, Pakistan got off to a flying start through captain Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar, who stitched together a 90-run opening partnership in 9.5 overs.

The visitors raced to 68 without loss in the powerplay, with Muneeba striking 45 from 30 balls, including six fours and a six, while Shawaal top-scored with 48 off 35 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries.

Sri Lanka hit back by dismissing both openers in quick succession, but Pakistan continued to score freely. Eman Naseer made 21 from 21 balls, and Saira Jabeen chipped in with a brisk 16 off nine deliveries.

Eyman Fatima provided the finishing flourish with an unbeaten 30 off 19 balls, an innings featuring three fours and two sixes, as Pakistan added 46 runs in the final five overs to finish on 175 for five. Umm-e-Hani remained unbeaten on two.

Chamudi Praboda was Sri Lanka's most successful bowler with figures of 2-27.

Kavindi was named Player of the Match for her impressive knock on debut. The third and final T20I of the series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: PAK W 175-5 in 20 overs (Shawaal Zulfiqar 48, Muneeba Ali 45, Eyman Fatima 30*; Chamudi Praboda 2-27) lost to SL W 178-4 in 17.4 overs (Sanjana Kavindi 46, Chamari Athapaththu 40, Harshitha Samarawickrama 37*; Umm-e-Hani 2-28) by six wickets.

--IANS

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