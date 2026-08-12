‘Pyaar Prema Kalyanam’ trailer: A comedy drama that revolves around a husband choosing to stay with his wife's family

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) The makers of director Elan's upcoming comedy drama 'Pyar Prema Kalyanam', featuring Elan and actress Saanvee Meghana in the lead, on Wednesday released the trailer of their upcoming film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film, which is to be directly released on the OTT platform Netflix, is a wholesome family entertainer that flips one of marriage's oldest traditions on its head. It's story revolves around a bridegroom who chooses to stay in his wife's home along with her parents instead of the conventional practice of the wife having to stay with the husband's family.

Directed by and starring Elan in his acting debut, the film is slated to premiere on Netflix on August 21 this year.

The trailer introduces Pavi (Saanvee Meghana), a spirited influencer who refuses to leave the home she's always known. Instead, her husband (Elan) moves into her house, stepping into a new family where every day is a fresh experience. Between awkward first impressions, hilarious clashes and chaos, one question takes centre stage: Who said the bride is always the one who has to leave?

As expectations are turned upside down, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam serves up romance, comedy and heartfelt moments in equal measure, proving that marriage is about finding what works for you.

Apart from Elan and Saanvee Meghana, the film also features actors Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, M.S. Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, Elango Kumaravel, Senthil and Maran among others. Complementing the laughter is Yuvan Shankar Raja's soulful soundtrack.

Sharing his excitement, director and debutant actor, Elan, said, "With Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, we wanted to tell a story that feels familiar yet refreshingly different. The trailer offers a glimpse into a marriage that challenges long-held expectations while celebrating the love, laughter and togetherness that make every family unique. Making my acting debut with a story so close to my heart has been incredibly special, and I can't wait for audiences across the world to experience it on Netflix."

Playing the feisty influencer Pavi, Saanvee Meghana said, "Pavi is confident, independent and unapologetically herself. She knows what she wants without ever losing sight of the people she loves, and that's what drew me to her. The trailer captures her spirit beautifully, and I hope audiences enjoy watching her redefine what love and partnership can look like."

Veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar shared, "What I loved most about this film is how effortlessly it starts conversations about changing family dynamics without ever losing its humour. Every generation views marriage differently, and those differences create moments that are funny, emotional and deeply relatable."

Adding his trademark humour, Yogi Babu said, "The trailer is only a small taste of the fun we've had making this film. The comedy comes from everyday family situations, and that's what makes it connect. I can't wait for audiences to laugh along with us and enjoy it together with their families."

--IANS

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