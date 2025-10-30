'Pushpa Impossible' starring Karuna Pandey all set for a 7-year leap

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS): Sony SAB's much-loved show Pushpa Impossible, through the heartwarming story of Pushpa Patel (Karuna Pandey), a strong, independent woman who never backs down in the face of challenges, has been winning hearts.

The show is now all set to take a refreshing 7-year leap starting 3rd November. The showmakers promise viewers to showcase an all-new phase of Pushpa’s life filled with new beginnings, evolving relationships, and unexpected turns.

Post-leap, the show will mark a significant transformation, as Pushpa, who returned to school at the age of 42 to pursue her dream of education, is now, after years of perseverance, determination, and unwavering spirit, a female advocate in a man’s world fighting for justice. However, Pushpa’s life history has it that success has never come easily for Pushpa.

Determined to prove her worth, Pushpa has been seen taking every obstacle in stride and, braving all odds, has been standing tall against societal prejudices and professional hurdles. Talking about the new phase, Karuna Pandey shared, “This leap in the show is extremely special to me because it beautifully captures what the show has always stood for: growth through perseverance. I have lived with Pushpa for years now and she has become such an integral part of me that I often find myself thinking, ‘What would Pushpa do in this situation?’

She added, “Stepping into this new phase where Pushpa becomes an advocate is both exciting and emotional. Personally, I relate to her journey of constantly proving her worth. As artists too, we always try to push boundaries and challenge perceptions. That’s what makes this leap so meaningful; it’s not just Pushpa’s win, it’s a message to every woman who has ever been told that her time has passed or that she can’t start over. I truly believe viewers will connect with this new phase because it reflects the courage to dream, to evolve, and to keep moving forward, no matter the odds.”

The leap will also bring a shift in her family dynamics. Her children have grown up, navigating their own lives filled with unique struggles, aspirations, and conflicts. As a mother and a professional, Pushpa finds herself constantly balancing her responsibilities, learning new lessons, and redefining what it truly means to be unstoppable.

