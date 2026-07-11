Pushkar Jog says ‘he constantly look out for roles that challenge him’, kickstarts shoot for ‘Antaraal’ in UK

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actor Pushkar Jog expressed his heart out over his selection of roles, while also talking about shooting for his upcoming movie, 'Antaraal' in the United Kingdom.

Pushkar Jog said, “As an actor, I constantly look for roles that challenge me and allow me to step out of my comfort zone, and Antaraal does exactly that. It’s a British-Indian crossover, which makes it even more exciting, as it brings together diverse sensibilities and storytelling styles. I’m really looking forward to audiences experiencing this journey with us, and I hope they connect with the film as deeply as we have while making it.”

Talking about the movie, he added, “Antaraal is a very special project for me on multiple levels. It’s not just another film, but a story that explores emotions, fear, and love in a very unique and layered way. The horror-romantic drama space is something I have always found intriguing, and this script instantly connected with me because of how sensitively it balances both genres without losing its depth.”

Talking about shooting in the UK, Pushkar said, “Shooting in the United Kingdom adds a completely different visual and atmospheric texture to the film, which beautifully complements the narrative. Collaborating with Teja Saladi has been an enriching experience, as he brings a distinct vision and clarity to the storytelling. Working alongside Anisa Butt has also been wonderful, and I believe our on-screen dynamic will bring freshness to the film.”

The actor has earlier taken to his social media account to share a clapboard picture from the sets, and wrote in his caption, "Excited to announce My next Hindi Horror romantic drama film set in the United Kingdom It's a British Indian crossover feature film “ANTARAAL" Starring me & @anisaaniiam.”

Pushkar Jog will be seen opposite Anisa Butt in the film, which is produced by Goosebumps Entertainment. The project is written and directed by British Indian filmmaker Teja Saladi, with Nikhil Ranade serving as director of photography.

–IANS

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