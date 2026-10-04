Puri Coastal Marathon: CM Mohan Charan Majhi backs Odisha's coastal running vision

Bhubaneswar, Oct 4 (IANS) The Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, outlined its vision for the upcoming Puri Coastal Marathon 2026 in the presence of Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy CM Pravati Parida. The event highlighted Odisha's growing focus on sports, fitness, tourism and community participation ahead of the marathon, scheduled to take place in Puri on December 13.

The Puri Coastal Marathon, India's only marathon combining sand and road running, is envisioned as a major sporting and tourism experience that will bring runners from across the country and beyond to Puri, showcasing Odisha's spectacular coastline, rich cultural heritage, spiritual significance and hospitality.

With a total prize money of Rs 1 crore, the marathon aims to create a platform where sports and tourism come together, encouraging people to embrace healthier lifestyles while experiencing the natural and cultural beauty of the state.

The event follows the statewide Promo Run held on World Tourism Day on September 27, which brought together participants from across Odisha to promote fitness and build awareness of the marathon. The initiative reflected the State's efforts to encourage wider public participation in running and to establish Odisha as a destination for major sporting events.

With the unveiling of the marathon's visual identity, the recognition of national sporting achievers and the participation of prominent dignitaries, the event marked an important milestone in the build-up to the marathon.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Majhi said, "Odisha has always believed in the power of sports to inspire, unite and transform lives. Through initiatives such as the Puri Coastal Marathon, we are taking our commitment to fitness, healthy living and sporting excellence to a wider platform. We want Odisha to emerge as a leading destination for sports alongside its rich tourism and cultural identity."

Deputy CM Pravati added, "The OMC Puri Coastal Marathon is not just a marathon; it is an initiative to encourage fitness, healthy living and greater participation in sports. Puri, with its beautiful coastline and rich cultural heritage, provides a wonderful platform to bring sports and tourism together. I invite runners from across India and beyond to come to Puri and experience the spirit of Odisha through sports."

A key highlight of the event was the presence of Padma Bhushan and PGTI chief Kapil Dev, captain of India's first ODI World Cup-winning team. His participation underscored the role of sporting icons in inspiring the next generation and nurturing a culture of fitness and sporting excellence.

"I want to thank the Odisha government for their support in hockey. I want to thank especially the initiative of marathon. Marathon is very important. Running is important for a sports person. I am sure in the future, apart from tourism, Odisha will be known for sports," Kapil Dev said.

The event also celebrated India's sporting achievements with the felicitation of Baranica Elangovan, who won India's first-ever Asian Games medal in pole vault with a bronze at the 2026 edition, and Animesh Kujur, holder of the Indian national record in the 200-metre sprint. The felicitation recognised their contributions to Indian athletics and reinforced the importance of supporting sporting talent and celebrating excellence.

The creative identity and vision of the Puri Coastal Marathon 2026 were showcased through a master video on the marathon, along with videos detailing the design story and launch of the official marathon medal and jersey. A special photo session with athletes further marked the occasion, bringing together sporting personalities and stakeholders in the lead-up to the event.

As Odisha prepares to welcome runners to Puri this December, the marathon aims to celebrate endurance, sporting excellence and community participation while strengthening the bond between sports and tourism.

--IANS

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