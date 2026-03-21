March 21, 2026 1:46 PM हिंदी

Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigns amid row over official’s suicide

Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigns amid row over official’s suicide

Chandigarh, March 21 (IANS) Amidst a row over the suicide by a senior official of the Punjab Warehousing Corporation and allegations of harassment, Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Saturday resigned from the Cabinet.

It’s learnt that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had asked Bhullar to step down over the allegations. Also, CM Mann has ordered an inquiry by the Chief Secretary into the circumstances leading to the official’s death, including any possible involvement of the lawmaker.

The minister’s name has come up in the suicide by Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. The Chief Minister has told the Chief Secretary to conduct a probe into the matter. Chief Minister Mann, while accepting the resignation after taking cognisance of a video statement by Randhawa, said no negligence of any kind will be tolerated.

Responding to the incident, Akali Dal senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia wrote on X, “A young life lost in Amritsar amid grave allegations of torture linked to AAP minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.” “Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, District Manager, Warehouse Corporation Amritsar, died by suicide after consuming Celphos. Resident of Ranjit Avenue, was handling Amritsar duties with additional charge of Patti.”

He said the victim named Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar before his death. “Alleged he was forced to admit accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe. Claimed pressure to award a tender to the minister’s aide, said he chose a legitimate bidder instead. Alleged he was called to the minister’s place, assaulted, and attempts were made to record a video. Raises serious questions on Laljit Singh Bhullar and the conduct of those in power. Accountability questions now extend to Chief Minister @BhagwantMann and @AamAadmiParty leadership, including @ArvindKejriwal,” Majithia said.

He called for the urgent need to secure and preserve his phone, which may contain crucial evidence. “Calls for a fair, independent probe, including a CBI investigation, and justice for the victim,” he added.

--IANS

vg/uk

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