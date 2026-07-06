July 06, 2026 9:28 PM हिंदी

Punjab FC sign Spanish forward Alfred Planas Moya for one year

Punjab FC sign Spanish forward Alfred Planas Moya for one year (Credit: Punjab FC)

Mohali, July 6 (IANS) Punjab FC have announced the signing of Spanish forward Alfred Planas Moya on a one-year contract, with the deal set to keep him at the club until May 31, 2027. Planas joins the Shers from Inter Kashi FC after impressing during the 2025-26 Indian Football League (IFL) season.

A product of the youth academies of Espanyol, Málaga CF, and CF Damm, Planas began his senior career in Spain before representing clubs including UE Sant Andreu, CF Reus Deportiu, AD Alcorcón, Elche CF, Valencia Mestalla, Marbella FC, Unionistas, and Sestao River.

He moved to India with Gokulam Kerala in 2025 before joining Inter Kashi ahead of the 2025-26 Indian Super League season, where he made an immediate impact, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 13 appearances.

Speaking after completing his move to Punjab FC, Planas said, “I'm delighted to join Punjab FC and excited for this new chapter in my career. The rise of this club is a statement. Joining the Shers means stepping into a culture that values grit and elite performance above all else. I’m not here to just meet expectations, I’m here to work with the team, push our limits, and make sure we dominate every single time we step onto the field.”

Earlier, Punjab FC signed star midfielder and Real Kashmir FC captain Mohammad Inam on a two-year contract, with the deal set to keep the player at the club until May 31, 2028.

The Jammu & Kashmir native joins the Shers from Real Kashmir FC, where he captained the side during the 2025-26 Indian Football League (IFL) season. Across two spells with the Srinagar-based outfit, Inam made 53 appearances, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Born and raised in Srinagar, Inam began playing football at the age of 10 and was invited by the All India Football Federation for the AFC U-16 national team trials after impressing in Real Kashmir's youth ranks.

A few days before that, Punjab FC confirmed that goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh has signed a two-year contract extension, now remaining at the club until May 31, 2028.

The Mahilpur-born goalkeeper signed with Punjab FC ahead of the 2025 season, adding experience and regional familiarity to the goalkeeping squad. Arshdeep is a well-known figure in Indian football, having played for various clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL) and earning a reputation as a dependable goalkeeper.

Arshdeep, developed by the AIFF Elite Academy, achieved his professional breakthrough with Minerva Punjab, contributing to their historic I-League victory in the 2017-18 season. He also gained important continental experience through AFC competitions prior to transferring to the ISL.

The goalkeeper played three seasons with Odisha FC before moving on to FC Goa and Hyderabad FC (now Sporting Club Delhi), gaining significant top-flight experience. Since joining Punjab FC, Arshdeep has contributed to strengthening the team’s defensive stability.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Jasmine Paolini ends Alexandra Eala's dream run in three-setter in the Ladies' Singles fourth round in Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Club in London on Monday. Photo credit: Wimbledon

Wimbledon: Paolini ends Eala's dream run in three-setter

Himateja Kodimela’s maiden ton seals playoff spot for Khammam Aces, defeat Medak Falcons by 19 runs in the Hyderabad Cricket Association's TG20 Season 1 in Hyderabad on Monday. Photo credit: Photo credit: HCA

TG20 Season 1: Himateja’s maiden ton seals playoff spot for Khammam Aces, defeat Medak Falcons by 19 runs

Sanjeev Jain appointed as India's next Ambassador to South Korea

Sanjeev Jain appointed as India's next Ambassador to South Korea

India's 'Operation Amistad' concludes after winning hearts and minds of Venezuelan people

India's 'Operation Amistad' concludes after winning hearts and minds of Venezuelan people

Finn Wolfhard says he felt 'really lost' when ‘Stranger Things’ ended

Finn Wolfhard says he felt 'really lost' when ‘Stranger Things’ ended

Beth Mooney, N. Sree Charani and Danni Wyatt-Hodge feature in ICC Team of the Tournament for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Women's T20 WC: Mooney, Charani, and Wyatt-Hodge feature in ICC Team of the Tournament

PoJK residents seek food, better living conditions, instead get reprisal

PoJK residents seek food, better living conditions, instead get reprisal

IOA to unveil official kits and give send-off to 124-member contingent for Glasgow CWG

IOA to unveil official kits and give send-off to 124-member contingent for Glasgow CWG

Bruce Springsteen defends his criticism of President Trump, says he’s a ‘patriot’ for standing up

Bruce Springsteen defends his criticism of President Trump, says he’s a ‘patriot’ for standing up

Balen Shah administration must impart new momentum to Nepal-India relations: Report

Balen Shah administration must impart new momentum to Nepal-India relations: Report