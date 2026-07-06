Punjab FC sign Spanish forward Alfred Planas Moya for one year

Mohali, July 6 (IANS) Punjab FC have announced the signing of Spanish forward Alfred Planas Moya on a one-year contract, with the deal set to keep him at the club until May 31, 2027. Planas joins the Shers from Inter Kashi FC after impressing during the 2025-26 Indian Football League (IFL) season.

A product of the youth academies of Espanyol, Málaga CF, and CF Damm, Planas began his senior career in Spain before representing clubs including UE Sant Andreu, CF Reus Deportiu, AD Alcorcón, Elche CF, Valencia Mestalla, Marbella FC, Unionistas, and Sestao River.

He moved to India with Gokulam Kerala in 2025 before joining Inter Kashi ahead of the 2025-26 Indian Super League season, where he made an immediate impact, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 13 appearances.

Speaking after completing his move to Punjab FC, Planas said, “I'm delighted to join Punjab FC and excited for this new chapter in my career. The rise of this club is a statement. Joining the Shers means stepping into a culture that values grit and elite performance above all else. I’m not here to just meet expectations, I’m here to work with the team, push our limits, and make sure we dominate every single time we step onto the field.”

Earlier, Punjab FC signed star midfielder and Real Kashmir FC captain Mohammad Inam on a two-year contract, with the deal set to keep the player at the club until May 31, 2028.

The Jammu & Kashmir native joins the Shers from Real Kashmir FC, where he captained the side during the 2025-26 Indian Football League (IFL) season. Across two spells with the Srinagar-based outfit, Inam made 53 appearances, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Born and raised in Srinagar, Inam began playing football at the age of 10 and was invited by the All India Football Federation for the AFC U-16 national team trials after impressing in Real Kashmir's youth ranks.

A few days before that, Punjab FC confirmed that goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh has signed a two-year contract extension, now remaining at the club until May 31, 2028.

The Mahilpur-born goalkeeper signed with Punjab FC ahead of the 2025 season, adding experience and regional familiarity to the goalkeeping squad. Arshdeep is a well-known figure in Indian football, having played for various clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL) and earning a reputation as a dependable goalkeeper.

Arshdeep, developed by the AIFF Elite Academy, achieved his professional breakthrough with Minerva Punjab, contributing to their historic I-League victory in the 2017-18 season. He also gained important continental experience through AFC competitions prior to transferring to the ISL.

The goalkeeper played three seasons with Odisha FC before moving on to FC Goa and Hyderabad FC (now Sporting Club Delhi), gaining significant top-flight experience. Since joining Punjab FC, Arshdeep has contributed to strengthening the team’s defensive stability.

--IANS

bsk/