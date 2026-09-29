Punjab FC sign former Levante midfielder Mickaël Malsa ahead of ISL 2026-27

Mohali, Sep 29 (IANS) Punjab FC have strengthened their midfield ahead of the 2026-27 Indian Super League season with the signing of French midfielder Mickaël Ramon Vincent Malsa, who has more than 60 La Liga appearances to his name.

The 30-year-old has signed a contract with the Shers until May 31, 2027, and joins the club after a career that has taken him across France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece, Spain and Morocco.

Malsa spent four seasons with Spanish club Levante UD, featuring prominently in La Liga and gaining experience at the highest level of Spanish football. His Spanish career has also included spells with Albacete, Real Valladolid and CD Mirandés, whom he rejoined earlier this year.

A defensive-minded central midfielder, Malsa is expected to add experience and greater stability to Punjab FC’s midfield as the club prepares for another ISL campaign.

“I am really happy to be joining Punjab FC and to be part of this club’s journey. I have heard great things about the passion of the fans and the ambition within the squad, and I cannot wait to get started. I aim to bring my experience to the midfield, work hard for the team, and help us achieve big things together this season,” Malsa said after completing the move.

Malsa began his development at FC Sochaux-Montbéliard before making his senior debut in French football. His early career also saw him represent US Avranches, followed by stints at Belgian side Royal Antwerp, Dutch club Fortuna Sittard and Greek outfit Platanias.

The midfielder later established himself in Spain, where his time with Levante represented the most significant spell of his career. He also spent time with Wydad AC in Morocco and featured for the club at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

At international level, Malsa represents Martinique, adding further international experience to his club career.

Punjab FC will hope his ability to operate in central midfield, coupled with his experience in European leagues, can provide greater balance to the side as they target a competitive 2026-27 campaign.

Malsa’s arrival is the latest move by Punjab FC to add experience to a squad that has also placed emphasis on developing young Indian talent through its academy system.

--IANS

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