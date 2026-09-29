NITI Aayog workshop focuses on strengthening panchayats for Viksit Bharat

Guwahati, Sep 29 (IANS) NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the Golap Borbora State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development (GBSIPRD), organised a national workshop titled “Viksit Panchayat: Connecting People, Places, Resources and Opportunities”, bringing together policymakers, administrators and rural development experts to deliberate on strengthening Panchayats as engines of grassroots development, it was announced on Tuesday.

The one-day workshop focused on building capable and empowered Panchayats that can drive inclusive growth, improve public service delivery and support sustainable development in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The event was inaugurated by Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, while NITI Aayog Member Dr R. Balasubramaniam attended as the Guest of Honour. Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota and Rural Development Secretary Rohit Kansal were also present.

During the inaugural session, speakers underscored the importance of decentralised governance, spatial planning, digitalisation, convergence of government schemes and capacity building for creating Viksit Gram Panchayats. Discussions centred on four key themes: decentralised and spatial planning, grassroots capacity development, spatial planning for priority sectors, and the integration of spatial planning into the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) process.

The deliberations highlighted the constitutional foundation of Panchayati Raj institutions under the 73rd Constitutional Amendment and emphasised the need for clearer activity mapping, adequate financial resources, appropriate staffing and greater decision-making authority at the local level. Participants also stressed the importance of active Gram Sabha participation and stronger institutional accountability mechanisms.

A major focus of the workshop was the shift from a sector-specific approach to a spatial and integrated model of local development. Experts discussed the use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), geospatial data, village master plans and digital platforms to identify local resources, infrastructure gaps, land-use patterns and emerging development opportunities.

Integrating spatial data with GPDP, eGramSwaraj and the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) was seen as a way to strengthen evidence-based planning and improve convergence across schemes and departments.

Capacity development emerged as another key theme, with participants highlighting the need to equip elected representatives and Panchayat functionaries with skills in data analysis, investment prioritisation, resource mobilisation, convergence planning and outcome monitoring.

Discussions also covered issues related to devolution of powers, activity mapping, District Planning Committees, digital and hybrid learning systems, competency development and last-mile technical support.

--IANS

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