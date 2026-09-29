Anubhav Sinha reveals he started learning music 3 years ago

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has shared that he started learning music 3 years ago. He shared that he has always been fond of music, and it has been his passion since childhood.

The filmmaker recently released the song ‘Barish Aur Tum’ through his music label. The track is sung by Abdul Shaikh, and explores themes of nostalgia, gentle romance, and quiet reflection.

Reflecting on the vision and personal connection behind the venture, Anubhav Sinha said, "There is a very interesting saying that if you want to do something and you don't do anything about it, then it's a dream; if you want to do something and you do a lot about it, then it's an ambition. Benaras Beat was formed in my head and in the office about 7-8 years back. I love music, so much so that 3 years back I started learning music. It's my passion for music since childhood, there is music playing in my room all the time”.

Adding an innovative visual dimension to the release, the music video is crafted through a unique half-AI and half-human animation process, beautifully contrasting serene mountain landscapes with reflective cityscapes to illustrate how a simple downpour can bring back vivid memories of loved ones.

The idea for the label germinated nearly 8 years ago and finally came to fruition as he built a dedicated team of composers and creators. Moving beyond film tracks, his label Benaras Beat aims to offer listeners original, independent compositions that showcase a different dimension of Sinha's creative journey.

Sharing the thought behind the new release, the makers said in a statement, "Rain has a way of slowing down the world, leaving behind space for memories, emotions, and the people we hold close. Barish Aur Tum is a soulful reflection of love and longing, capturing the feeling of remembering someone when the rain brings the past gently back into the present”.

The song is available across major streaming platforms.

--IANS

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